Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bare Backside in Red Thong During Sultry Lingerie Shoot: Photos
Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
It may be getting colder outside, but Emily Ratajkowski is still turning up the heat.
The model, 34, bared it all in a sultry new lingerie photoshoot shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 18. Ratajkowski slipped into a matching red lounge set, flaunting her snatched physique from several risqué angles.
Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in Red Thong
She wore her long brunette hair straight down her back, later tossing on a pair of gray sweats in a final shot for a casual twist.
The photos dropped just hours after Austin Butler broke his silence on his rumored relationship with the My Body author, which was sparked after they were spotted having a cozy dinner in New York City in September. They were also photographed together at an after-party for the actor’s N.Y.C. premiere of his new movie Caught Stealing.
Austin Butler Addressed His Rumored Relationship to Emily Ratajkowski Hours Earlier
“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” Butler, 34, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday, November 18.
The Elvis actor admitted the public scrutiny of their outing made him want “to hide,” but promised he wouldn’t stop living just to avoid potential rumors. “I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he continued.
Emily Ratajkowski Finalized Her Divorce in July
Although Ratajkowski hasn’t spoken about her connection to Butler, her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July, following her 2022 filing.
“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 of her newly single status. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
Emily Ratajkowski Is Embracing Single Life
The bombshell has been embracing her single life, revealing in July that she "still like[s] men," but has "zero straight men in [her] life, unless they're a romantic interest."
"In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core," she explained. "The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom...it's so much fun to talk s--- with my friends."