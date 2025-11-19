Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bare Backside in Red Thong During Sultry Lingerie Shoot: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

It may be getting colder outside, but Emily Ratajkowski is still turning up the heat. The model, 34, bared it all in a sultry new lingerie photoshoot shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 18. Ratajkowski slipped into a matching red lounge set, flaunting her snatched physique from several risqué angles.

Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in Red Thong

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a red two-piece lingerie set.

She wore her long brunette hair straight down her back, later tossing on a pair of gray sweats in a final shot for a casual twist. The photos dropped just hours after Austin Butler broke his silence on his rumored relationship with the My Body author, which was sparked after they were spotted having a cozy dinner in New York City in September. They were also photographed together at an after-party for the actor’s N.Y.C. premiere of his new movie Caught Stealing.

Austin Butler Addressed His Rumored Relationship to Emily Ratajkowski Hours Earlier

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and Austin Butler sparked dating rumors in September.

“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” Butler, 34, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday, November 18. The Elvis actor admitted the public scrutiny of their outing made him want “to hide,” but promised he wouldn’t stop living just to avoid potential rumors. “I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he continued.

Emily Ratajkowski Finalized Her Divorce in July

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski has yet to address her rumored fling with Austin Butler.

Although Ratajkowski hasn’t spoken about her connection to Butler, her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July, following her 2022 filing. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 of her newly single status. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Emily Ratajkowski Is Embracing Single Life

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski opened up about being single in July.