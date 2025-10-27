Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Shirt and Panties: See Photo
Oct. 27 2025, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all!
The model, 34, left little to the imagination in new Instagram photos posted on Monday, October 27, where she posed in a sheer, white boyfriend-style T-shirt. In the snaps, Ratajkowski appeared to be in a chic living room, her curves barely concealed by the oversized top, with the outline of her white panties subtly peeking through.
Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in a See-Through Shirt
The My Body author stood in the middle of the room in white slippers, holding a bottle of wine and a freshly poured glass in the other.
“Gorgeous 🥰😍,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Simply the best.”
Ratajkowski is no stranger to risqué outfits, as the brunette beauty made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut earlier this month. Gracing the iconic stage alongside models like Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin, Ratajkowski looked stunning in a baby pink lacy lingerie set with flower-petal bedazzled wings and slip-on heels.
Emily Ratajkowski Finalized Divorce in July 2025
The major accomplishment came months after her divorce to Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July. Ratajkowski originally filed in 2022 after claims of infidelity.
“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
Emily Ratajkowski Was Slammed After Her Divorce
Ratajkowski was later slammed for trying to put a positive spin on the split, calling it “chic to be divorced by 30” after news broke that Sophie Turner was filing for divorce from Joe Jonas in 2023.
“So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she admitted in a lengthy video clip.
Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Hot Take
"If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot. Maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life still ahead of you," she continued. “So for all of those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, like it's a, it's, it's good. Congratulations. Congratulations."
Her take sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans flooding social media to weigh in.
"Emily Ratajkowski (who has a personal net worth of at least 8 million dollars) is glamorizing divorce and says marriage is a 'fantasy' Completely out of touch and delusional," one user wrote, while another commented, "Yikes…."