Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Shirt and Panties: See Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all! The model, 34, left little to the imagination in new Instagram photos posted on Monday, October 27, where she posed in a sheer, white boyfriend-style T-shirt. In the snaps, Ratajkowski appeared to be in a chic living room, her curves barely concealed by the oversized top, with the outline of her white panties subtly peeking through.

Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in a See-Through Shirt

Source: @emrata/instagram Emily Ratajkowski wore nothing but a T-shirt and underwear in a recent photo.

The My Body author stood in the middle of the room in white slippers, holding a bottle of wine and a freshly poured glass in the other. “Gorgeous 🥰😍,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Simply the best.” Ratajkowski is no stranger to risqué outfits, as the brunette beauty made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut earlier this month. Gracing the iconic stage alongside models like Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin, Ratajkowski looked stunning in a baby pink lacy lingerie set with flower-petal bedazzled wings and slip-on heels.

Emily Ratajkowski Finalized Divorce in July 2025

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split in 2022.

The major accomplishment came months after her divorce to Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July. Ratajkowski originally filed in 2022 after claims of infidelity. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Emily Ratajkowski Was Slammed After Her Divorce

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski was slammed for trying to put a positive twist on divorce.

Ratajkowski was later slammed for trying to put a positive spin on the split, calling it “chic to be divorced by 30” after news broke that Sophie Turner was filing for divorce from Joe Jonas in 2023. “So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she admitted in a lengthy video clip.

Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Hot Take

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski's hot take on divorce sparked a flurry of reactions online.