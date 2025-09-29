Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Sultry New Lingerie Campaign: See the Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to her intimates in a revealing new photoshoot. The model, 34, scorched in a series of lingerie snapshots on Sunday, September 28. Ratajkowski modeled the latest bras and underwear from Lounge while splaying out on a bed.

Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge Emily Ratajkowski posed seductively in a lingerie campaign.

In one photo, she bared her lean figure in a sheer, hot pink bra and garter belt embroidered with flowers. The star spilled out of her top as she rested on her side atop a mattress. She later flaunted her toned abs in a brown bra and underwear set while lying sideways on the ground. "@lounge_ 🪄," Ratajkowski captioned the images on Instagram and credited the photographer, Morgan Maher, who also shot her July/August 2025 Elle UK cover. "Oh I love her!!!" Maher commented on the social media share.

Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge Emily Ratajkowski partnered with Lounge.

Lounge teased the campaign with a photo of Ratajkowski's body, cropping out her head. "Whispers only — for now. Guess who…She’s more than a face. She is WOMAN. All will be revealed, soon," the company wrote.

Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge Emily Ratajkowski showed off her six-pack in intimates.

Just six days earlier, the Victoria's Secret Angel went braless in a slinky black slip dress while smoking a cigarette with friends. She later sported the LBD at dinner with Alex Consani, who hugged her from behind in a sweet snapshot. Ratajkowski recapped several sultry style choices as of late, including a plunging, long-sleeved black frock she paired with a tiny silver purse. She caught up with several A-list friends in September, including Charli XCX, Adwoa Aboah and Devon Lee Carlson. "Skinny dipping in sicily/martinis in west london/tom ford for gucci at eleven madison/a v 365 party girl week," Ratajkowski captioned her photo dump.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski indulged in a tropical vacation this month.