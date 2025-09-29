or
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Sultry New Lingerie Campaign: See the Hot Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA;Morgan Maher for Lounge

Emily Ratajkowski was near-nude in a racy new lingerie campaign.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to her intimates in a revealing new photoshoot.

The model, 34, scorched in a series of lingerie snapshots on Sunday, September 28.

Ratajkowski modeled the latest bras and underwear from Lounge while splaying out on a bed.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski posed seductively in a lingerie campaign.
Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge

Emily Ratajkowski posed seductively in a lingerie campaign.

In one photo, she bared her lean figure in a sheer, hot pink bra and garter belt embroidered with flowers. The star spilled out of her top as she rested on her side atop a mattress.

She later flaunted her toned abs in a brown bra and underwear set while lying sideways on the ground.

"@lounge_ 🪄," Ratajkowski captioned the images on Instagram and credited the photographer, Morgan Maher, who also shot her July/August 2025 Elle UK cover.

"Oh I love her!!!" Maher commented on the social media share.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski partnered with Lounge.
Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge

Emily Ratajkowski partnered with Lounge.

Lounge teased the campaign with a photo of Ratajkowski's body, cropping out her head.

"Whispers only — for now. Guess who…She’s more than a face. She is WOMAN. All will be revealed, soon," the company wrote.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski showed off her six-pack in intimates.
Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her six-pack in intimates.

Just six days earlier, the Victoria's Secret Angel went braless in a slinky black slip dress while smoking a cigarette with friends. She later sported the LBD at dinner with Alex Consani, who hugged her from behind in a sweet snapshot.

Ratajkowski recapped several sultry style choices as of late, including a plunging, long-sleeved black frock she paired with a tiny silver purse. She caught up with several A-list friends in September, including Charli XCX, Adwoa Aboah and Devon Lee Carlson.

"Skinny dipping in sicily/martinis in west london/tom ford for gucci at eleven madison/a v 365 party girl week," Ratajkowski captioned her photo dump.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski indulged in a tropical vacation this month.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski indulged in a tropical vacation this month.

Ratajkowski — who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — is enjoying time as a single woman. In June, she admitted that even though she "still like[s] men," she has "zero straight men in [her] life, unless they're a romantic interest."

"In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core," she explained. "The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom...it's so much fun to talk s--- with my friends."

The model shares son Sylvester, 4, with her ex. Earlier this month, she took the child on a tropical vacation alongside friend Ziwe, where the group swam in the ocean and strolled along the sand.

"Vacation with my two favorite pisceans ♓️❤️🫂," the model captioned an Instagram carousel from her trip.

