Emily Ratajkowski Gets Rowdy in Wild Birthday Night as Irina Shayk Tattoos Her Name on Her Chest

Ratajkowski donned a multicolor patchwork jumpsuit with a small cutout baring her toned stomach. She went braless in the halter-style one-piece as she danced and twerked indoors with friends to "Bartender" by T-Pain.

The Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't the only guest getting rowdy. Shayk temporarily tattooed her friend's nickname "emrata" on her left b-----, posting for a sultry snapshot holding her chest. Aside from the fun accessory, she wore a white tank top with a lacy black dress layered over it. Other attendees pasted the temporary tattoo on their necks, thighs and backs throughout the evening.