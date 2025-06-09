Emily Ratajkowski Gets Rowdy in Wild Birthday Night as Irina Shayk Tattoos Her Name on Her Chest
Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat for a wild 34th birthday celebration.
The model let loose for a night full of risqué behavior — including pal Irina Shayk getting her name tattooed on her b------.
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her Birthday With Irina Shayk
Ratajkowski donned a multicolor patchwork jumpsuit with a small cutout baring her toned stomach. She went braless in the halter-style one-piece as she danced and twerked indoors with friends to "Bartender" by T-Pain.
The Victoria's Secret Angel wasn't the only guest getting rowdy. Shayk temporarily tattooed her friend's nickname "emrata" on her left b-----, posting for a sultry snapshot holding her chest. Aside from the fun accessory, she wore a white tank top with a lacy black dress layered over it. Other attendees pasted the temporary tattoo on their necks, thighs and backs throughout the evening.
Emily Ratajkowski's Birthday Party Food and Decor
The star was surprised with a butt-shaped cake, in line with the party's "cake" theme, by Laila Gohar. The cheeks were decorated with a red thong and candles before Ratajkowski sliced into the chocolate-frosted dessert and served it to guests. Also on the menu was a lavish selection of caviar from Island Creek Oysters.
The space was adorned with dozens of red balloons hanging from the ceiling as partygoers danced deep into the night.
Besides Shayk, fellow guests included Adwoa Aboah, Ziwe, Tyrell Hampton, Hunter Abrams, Julia Sarr-Jamois and Gracie Ahlbom.
Emily Ratajkowski's Social Media Recap
Ratajkowski captioned a Saturday, June 7, Instagram post recapping the festivities, "ok wow best birthday ever. feeling so grateful for my life: the friends, the community and the FUN. thank you for all the love."
Several celebs sent birthday wishes in the comments section, including Donatella Versace, Winnie Harlow, Quen Blackwell and Marc Jacobs.
Ratajkowski published an Instagram Reel the following day featuring highlights from the celebration, including blowing out her birthday candles, letting her hair loose to dance and a room full of friends filming her with her cake. Her son, Sylvester, 4, with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, even helped vacuum the space to set up.
"Yes, I don't have a voice because I have that much fun," the model narrated the video. She proceeded to express how she's "proud of [her] twerking," with clips of the dance spliced in.
"I was destined to love my birthday, which I do," she continued. "I basically consider it a national holiday. That's why we had to have a good a-- time."
The Gone Girl actress captioned the video, "I really do love being a gemini."