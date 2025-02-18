Sizzling Hot! 15 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Daring Photos
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzled in Red
Emily Ratajkowski blessed her Instagram feed when she uploaded a new photo dump, sharing snaps that showcased her red-hot looks.
In one of the photos, she posed seductively in her tiny red bikini while resting in a pool lounge chair.
"lotsa red this weekend," she wrote in the caption.
She Covered Her Bosom
In an October 2024 carousel, Ratajkowski teased her fans by going nude and covering her chest area with her hand.
She captioned the post, "at home era."
She Rocked Her Birthday Outfit
"birthday gal birthdaying ♊️❤️🔥🎉👑👙❣️," she wrote in the caption of a daring photoset. The model flaunted her ripped physique in a floral bikini and stripped button-down shirt, setting pulses racing.
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Short Hair
After enjoying her long hair era, Ratajkowski showed off her short crowning glory while donning a black bra that accentuated her chest area.
She Made Summer Even Hotter
Ratajkowski struck a sultry pose in her blue and red patterned bikini during a beach getaway in January 2024.
Emily Ratajkowski Stunned Fans in Another Hot Photoset
In another January 2024 update, the mom-of-one looked smoking hot while sporting a cleavage-baring black top.
"decided I'm never beating the bimbo allegations so why not lean in, you know?" she said.
She Ended 2023 With a Hot Snap
The 33-year-old model offered a flirtatious pose while donning a leopard-print mini dress in a shallow ocean water. She gave her fans a better view of her toned legs by lifting her clothing a little, intensifying her bold look.
Emily Ratajkowski Had a Fun Getaway
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Red Bikini During Mexico Getaway: See the Sizzling Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Skimpy Bathing Suit in Brazil: See the Scandalous Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out of Red Bikini as She Shows Off Toned Body in Mexico: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In December 2023, Ratajkowski displayed her toned midsection as she posed for a mirror selfie in her ravishing two-piece bikini. She accessorized with a blue baseball cap and leopard print bikini cover-up.
Emily Ratajkowski Cuddled With Her Baby
Ratajkowski, who gave birth to her first child in 2021, displayed her voluptuous figure while her child nestled against her.
She Put Her Back on Display!
Wearing a patterned two-piece, Ratajkowski put her rear on view as she faced the beach during a getaway.
Emily Ratajkowski Struck a Steamy Pose
Ratajkowski rocked her printed bikini and straw hat as she presented a smoldering look in an Instagram carousel.
Emily Ratajkowski Displayed Her Growing Baby Bump
Before giving birth to her first child, the iCarly alum ditched her clothes as she shared her pregnancy journey with her followers.
"Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy b---. I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way I know I’m going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon," she penned in the caption.
New Style!
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, blonde Ratajkowski soaked up the sun on the beach and showed off her physique in a sultry black bikini set.
Is She the Most Fashionable Dog Walker?
Ratajkowski bared it all in a revealing bikini set when she walked her Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, in 2020.
Emily Ratajkowski Posed With Colombo
In a May 2020 update, Ratajkowski displayed her sculpted glutes while Colombo stood near her.
She wrote, "Colombo’s nickname is Bo-doe-bo FYI."