or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sizzling Hot! 15 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Daring Photos

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski, who previously said she is not worried about nudity, frequently delights her fans by sharing bold and provocative photos online.

By:

Feb. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzled in Red

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is a successful model and actress.

Emily Ratajkowski blessed her Instagram feed when she uploaded a new photo dump, sharing snaps that showcased her red-hot looks.

In one of the photos, she posed seductively in her tiny red bikini while resting in a pool lounge chair.

"lotsa red this weekend," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

She Covered Her Bosom

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was signed by Ford when she was 14.

In an October 2024 carousel, Ratajkowski teased her fans by going nude and covering her chest area with her hand.

She captioned the post, "at home era."

Article continues below advertisement

She Rocked Her Birthday Outfit

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She scored her first acting job in 2009.

"birthday gal birthdaying ♊️❤️‍🔥🎉👑👙❣️," she wrote in the caption of a daring photoset. The model flaunted her ripped physique in a floral bikini and stripped button-down shirt, setting pulses racing.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Short Hair

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's career skyrocketed after she posed for the 2011 cover of an erotic magazine.

After enjoying her long hair era, Ratajkowski showed off her short crowning glory while donning a black bra that accentuated her chest area.

Article continues below advertisement

She Made Summer Even Hotter

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She has appeared in several music videos, including in Maroon 5's 'Love Somebody.'

Ratajkowski struck a sultry pose in her blue and red patterned bikini during a beach getaway in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Stunned Fans in Another Hot Photoset

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In another January 2024 update, the mom-of-one looked smoking hot while sporting a cleavage-baring black top.

"decided I'm never beating the bimbo allegations so why not lean in, you know?" she said.

Article continues below advertisement

She Ended 2023 With a Hot Snap

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022 after four years of marriage.

The 33-year-old model offered a flirtatious pose while donning a leopard-print mini dress in a shallow ocean water. She gave her fans a better view of her toned legs by lifting her clothing a little, intensifying her bold look.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Had a Fun Getaway

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her and Sebastian Bear-McClard's son, Sylvester, in 2021.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In December 2023, Ratajkowski displayed her toned midsection as she posed for a mirror selfie in her ravishing two-piece bikini. She accessorized with a blue baseball cap and leopard print bikini cover-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Cuddled With Her Baby

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She has starred in many films, including in 'I Feel Pretty' and 'Welcome Home.'

Ratajkowski, who gave birth to her first child in 2021, displayed her voluptuous figure while her child nestled against her.

Article continues below advertisement

She Put Her Back on Display!

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski dated Jeff Magid from 2014 to 2018.

Wearing a patterned two-piece, Ratajkowski put her rear on view as she faced the beach during a getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Struck a Steamy Pose

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been linked to several celebrities after her divorce.

Ratajkowski rocked her printed bikini and straw hat as she presented a smoldering look in an Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Displayed Her Growing Baby Bump

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She started spending time with Brad Pitt in September 2022.

Before giving birth to her first child, the iCarly alum ditched her clothes as she shared her pregnancy journey with her followers.

"Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy b---. I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way I know I’m going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon," she penned in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

New Style!

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

In the last quarter of 2022, she was spotted hanging out with Pete Davidson.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, blonde Ratajkowski soaked up the sun on the beach and showed off her physique in a sultry black bikini set.

Article continues below advertisement

Is She the Most Fashionable Dog Walker?

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski also sparked dating rumors with Harry Styles.

Ratajkowski bared it all in a revealing bikini set when she walked her Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Posed With Colombo

emily ratajkowskis sexiest pictures
Source: @emrata/Instagram

She is now rumored to be dating Shaboozey.

In a May 2020 update, Ratajkowski displayed her sculpted glutes while Colombo stood near her.

She wrote, "Colombo’s nickname is Bo-doe-bo FYI."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.