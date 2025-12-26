Emily Ratajkowski Sets Pulses Racing in Sheer Lace Bra and Striking Red Lipstick for the Holidays: See Photos
Dec. 26 2025, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski is bringing the heat this Christmas.
“Really such a christmas heaux. grateful and full of love,” the star, 34, captioned an upload of racy photos shared on Thursday, December 25.
Emily Ratajkowski Stripped Down to a Sheer Bra
The carousel of photos featured a sultry selfie of the model flaunting her cleavage in a daring black sheer bra, paired with a bold red pout.
Ratajkowski also shared festive holiday moments, including a cheerful dinner, laughter with friends and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.
Fans Reacted to Emily Ratajkowski's Sultry Look
“Best model actually,” one fan said in the comments section, while another admirer wrote, “What I would give to spend one day with you Emily. You are so down to earth and cool. Love your posts! Merriest Christmas ever to you and your family!"
“Emily is absolutely stunning. Extremely exotic looking. Merry Christmas to you!” a third added.
Ratajkowski’s latest round of sassy photos comes more than a month after she publicly debuted her romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Romance in November
The duo was spotted getting close on November 9 during a day out in New York City. At some point during the evening, the Athena director was spotted with his arms wrapped around Ratajkowski’s waist as they leaned in for a kiss.
Gavras, 44, previously dated pop star Dua Lipa.
Before debuting her romance with the Sacrifice filmmaker, Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors with actor Austin Butler in October after they were seen enjoying a cozy dinner together in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Sparked Dating Rumors With Austin Butler
The rumored couple was also seen together at an after-party for Butler's movie Caught Stealing.
The Elvis actor, 34, broke his silence on the rumored romance in an interview published in Vanity Fair in November, telling the outlet, “The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends.”
Butler admitted the notoriety behind his night out with the model made him want “to hide,” but added that he wouldn’t change things to avoid attention.
“I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he questioned.
Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, 44, the father of her 4-year-old son Sylvester, from 2018 to 2022.