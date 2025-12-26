Emily Ratajkowski Sets Pulses Racing in Sheer Lace Bra and Striking Red Lipstick for the Holidays: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is bringing the heat this Christmas. “Really such a christmas heaux. grateful and full of love,” the star, 34, captioned an upload of racy photos shared on Thursday, December 25.

Emily Ratajkowski Stripped Down to a Sheer Bra

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared sultry photos of her holiday celebrations.

The carousel of photos featured a sultry selfie of the model flaunting her cleavage in a daring black sheer bra, paired with a bold red pout. Ratajkowski also shared festive holiday moments, including a cheerful dinner, laughter with friends and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Fans Reacted to Emily Ratajkowski's Sultry Look

Source: @emrata/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's holiday upload.

“Best model actually,” one fan said in the comments section, while another admirer wrote, “What I would give to spend one day with you Emily. You are so down to earth and cool. Love your posts! Merriest Christmas ever to you and your family!" “Emily is absolutely stunning. Extremely exotic looking. Merry Christmas to you!” a third added. Ratajkowski’s latest round of sassy photos comes more than a month after she publicly debuted her romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Romance in November

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski publicly debuted her romance with Romain Gavras last month.

The duo was spotted getting close on November 9 during a day out in New York City. At some point during the evening, the Athena director was spotted with his arms wrapped around Ratajkowski’s waist as they leaned in for a kiss. Gavras, 44, previously dated pop star Dua Lipa. Before debuting her romance with the Sacrifice filmmaker, Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors with actor Austin Butler in October after they were seen enjoying a cozy dinner together in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski Sparked Dating Rumors With Austin Butler

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors with Austin Butler in October.