Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Chemistry With 'Caught Stealing' Costar Austin Butler After She Was Spotted Kissing Harry Styles

The love triangle continues. Just one day after she was spotted kissing Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fawned over her chemistry with Austin Butler in their new film, Caught Stealing. During the Tuesday, August 26, episode of the "Will & Woody" podcast, the actress broke down what it was like shooting spicy scenes with her on-screen boyfriend.

Source: willandwoody/YouTube Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler talked about their s-- scenes.

"I just don't really even think about the fact that anyone's gonna see the movie," Kravitz, 36, quipped. "If I think about that, I'll get scared. Not only of doing intimate scenes, but also just in general. You kind of have to just pretend like it's just happening in the moment." To build their chemistry, they spent time hanging out and getting to know each other. One of their first activities together was visiting Coney Island with the movie's director, Darren Aronofsky. "We went on a little road trip together and hung out and had some beers and played air hockey," the Blink Twice alum reflected. "Darren was really great at kind of encouraging us to all spend time together."

Source: willandwoody/YouTube Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler star in 'Caught Stealing' together.

Kravitz focused on finding the "specificity" of her character and her on-camera relationship. "I think that's actually doing a lot of the heavy lifting in a way, because it is such a specific time, like this grey area in between two people who are just kind of casually seeing each other and sleeping together and then kind of deciding, 'Okay, I think we're actually feeling a little bit more, and do we want to explore that?'" she explained. The movie star continued, "It's such a specific time, and for that to get interrupted by what happens in the film, and there's so much hope, and I think a lot of people are watching this relationship and projecting what could have been."

Did Zoë Kravitz Date Austin Butler in Real Life?

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler never confirmed any real-life romance.

After the costars were seen getting close away from the cameras, real-life romance rumors began to swirl. "They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

Is Zoë Kravitz Dating Harry Styles?

Source: @axlsugar/X Zoë Kravitz is allegedly dating Harry Styles.