or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > zoe kravitz
OK LogoNEWS

Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Chemistry With 'Caught Stealing' Costar Austin Butler After She Was Spotted Kissing Harry Styles

Photo of Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler and Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz recounted what it was like filming intimate scenes with Austin Butler after her shocking smooch with Harry Styles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The love triangle continues.

Just one day after she was spotted kissing Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fawned over her chemistry with Austin Butler in their new film, Caught Stealing.

During the Tuesday, August 26, episode of the "Will & Woody" podcast, the actress broke down what it was like shooting spicy scenes with her on-screen boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: willandwoody/YouTube

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler talked about their s-- scenes.

"I just don't really even think about the fact that anyone's gonna see the movie," Kravitz, 36, quipped. "If I think about that, I'll get scared. Not only of doing intimate scenes, but also just in general. You kind of have to just pretend like it's just happening in the moment."

To build their chemistry, they spent time hanging out and getting to know each other. One of their first activities together was visiting Coney Island with the movie's director, Darren Aronofsky.

"We went on a little road trip together and hung out and had some beers and played air hockey," the Blink Twice alum reflected. "Darren was really great at kind of encouraging us to all spend time together."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler star in 'Caught Stealing' together.
Source: willandwoody/YouTube

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler star in 'Caught Stealing' together.

Kravitz focused on finding the "specificity" of her character and her on-camera relationship.

"I think that's actually doing a lot of the heavy lifting in a way, because it is such a specific time, like this grey area in between two people who are just kind of casually seeing each other and sleeping together and then kind of deciding, 'Okay, I think we're actually feeling a little bit more, and do we want to explore that?'" she explained.

The movie star continued, "It's such a specific time, and for that to get interrupted by what happens in the film, and there's so much hope, and I think a lot of people are watching this relationship and projecting what could have been."

MORE ON:
zoe kravitz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Zoë Kravitz Date Austin Butler in Real Life?

Image of Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler never confirmed any real-life romance.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler never confirmed any real-life romance.

After the costars were seen getting close away from the cameras, real-life romance rumors began to swirl.

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

Is Zoë Kravitz Dating Harry Styles?

Image of Zoë Kravitz is allegedly dating Harry Styles.
Source: @axlsugar/X

Zoë Kravitz is allegedly dating Harry Styles.

However, amid rumors that the Batman star and Butler, 34, may be more than friends, she was caught kissing Styles, 31, at Rita’s in London on Monday, August 25.

"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source confirmed to a news outlet.

One day prior, the alleged couple was spotted strolling arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome, Italy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.