Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Assets in Plunging Dress at Swarovski Event: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski was decked out in diamonds for a show-stopping evening with Swarovski. The model, 34, stunned in a busty black dress and long diamond necklace at the jewelry brand’s "Master of Light" exhibition in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, October 28. Ratajkowski exclusively wore Swarovski jewels, including the sparkling design that adorned her collarbone and a silver dome ring.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the new Swarovski exhibition.

She complemented her extravagant jewelry with a double-breasted, tuxedo-style black dress and matching sandals. The star added sheer black tights and sandals that flaunted her long legs. Ratajkowski sported smokey eyeshadow and wore her signature brunette strands straight, parted down the middle. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was joined at the event by her friend Alex Consani, who looked gorgeous in a green silk dress. The ladies posed for a snapshot on a black velvet couch as they extended their lengthy limbs out in front of them. Ratajkowski completed her photo dump from the Swarovski celebration with several close-up photos and selfies of herself, whether in her room or on the balcony. In one image, she stuck her tongue out for the camera, seemingly wearing a bra and nothing else. "@swarovski. ty @giovannaengelbert for having us!" she captioned the post, crediting the company’s Global Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert.

Emily Ratajowski's Other Sultry Social Media Shares

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in diamonds.

On October 27, Ratajkowski published a completely different fashion choice on social media. She exposed her nipples and underwear in a sheer white T-shirt, slippers and nothing else. On the next slide of her Instagram carousel, she planted her bare backside on the counter and rested her head in her hand. Ratajkowski, who posed sans makeup throughout the social media share, left her post captionless.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showcased her long legs in sheer tights.

A few days prior, she shared more snapshots from the same photo series, this time, completely topless while leaning over a bathtub. The 34-year-old covered her chest with a white towel and turned around to flash her butt to the camera. In one photo, she was nearly naked as she knelt at the edge of a bed, with the blanket in a disheveled heap on the floor. "Back at the chateau with my love @morgan.maher," Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram slide from Los Angeles, Calif., tagging photographer Morgan Maher.

Emily Ratajowski's Single Life

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her figure in a cleavage-baring look.