or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Assets in Plunging Dress at Swarovski Event: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a busty black tuxedo dress at a Swarovski event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski was decked out in diamonds for a show-stopping evening with Swarovski.

The model, 34, stunned in a busty black dress and long diamond necklace at the jewelry brand’s "Master of Light" exhibition in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, October 28.

Ratajkowski exclusively wore Swarovski jewels, including the sparkling design that adorned her collarbone and a silver dome ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the new Swarovski exhibition.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the new Swarovski exhibition.

She complemented her extravagant jewelry with a double-breasted, tuxedo-style black dress and matching sandals. The star added sheer black tights and sandals that flaunted her long legs.

Ratajkowski sported smokey eyeshadow and wore her signature brunette strands straight, parted down the middle.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was joined at the event by her friend Alex Consani, who looked gorgeous in a green silk dress. The ladies posed for a snapshot on a black velvet couch as they extended their lengthy limbs out in front of them.

Ratajkowski completed her photo dump from the Swarovski celebration with several close-up photos and selfies of herself, whether in her room or on the balcony. In one image, she stuck her tongue out for the camera, seemingly wearing a bra and nothing else.

"@swarovski. ty @giovannaengelbert for having us!" she captioned the post, crediting the company’s Global Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajowski's Other Sultry Social Media Shares

Image of Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in diamonds.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in diamonds.

On October 27, Ratajkowski published a completely different fashion choice on social media. She exposed her nipples and underwear in a sheer white T-shirt, slippers and nothing else. On the next slide of her Instagram carousel, she planted her bare backside on the counter and rested her head in her hand.

Ratajkowski, who posed sans makeup throughout the social media share, left her post captionless.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Emily Ratajkowski showcased her long legs in sheer tights.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showcased her long legs in sheer tights.

A few days prior, she shared more snapshots from the same photo series, this time, completely topless while leaning over a bathtub. The 34-year-old covered her chest with a white towel and turned around to flash her butt to the camera. In one photo, she was nearly naked as she knelt at the edge of a bed, with the blanket in a disheveled heap on the floor.

"Back at the chateau with my love @morgan.maher," Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram slide from Los Angeles, Calif., tagging photographer Morgan Maher.

Emily Ratajowski's Single Life

Image of Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her figure in a cleavage-baring look.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her figure in a cleavage-baring look.

The celeb’s sultry snaps come as she embraces life as a single woman. She split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she shares son Sylvester, 4.

In June, the brunette bombshell revealed she "still like[s] men," but has "zero straight men in [her] life, unless they're a romantic interest."

"In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core," she explained. "The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom...it's so much fun to talk s--- with my friends."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.