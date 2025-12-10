or
Article continues below advertisement
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Assets in Sultry Lace Bra and Thong Lingerie Set

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Model Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination and showed off her famous curves in a sultry lace bra and thong lingerie set.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski served looks in a flirty lace lingerie set.

“at home in @lounge_ by @morgan.maher,” Ratajkowski, 34, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Stunned in Lacy Lingerie

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a barely-there lacy bra and thong set.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a barely-there lacy bra and thong set.

In the snaps, the My Body author flaunted her iconic curves in a barely-there black lace bra and thong, playfully layering an oversized white button-up as a flirty cover-up. Ratajkowski struck a variety of poses, sipping from a blue coffee mug and playfully testing her angles in front of a colorful painting.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell stunned in full glam and tousled waves, daring to expose her bare backside in the final shot.

Fans Shared Their Reactions

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski debuted a new romance last month.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski debuted a new romance last month.

“The definition of perfection is Emily Ratajkowski,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “ice bodies of art 🎨🍑.”

“The most beautyfull girl in the world 😍,” a third added.

Ratajkowski looked stunning in the new photos, released just a month after she debuted her romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras. The duo was spotted packing major PDA during a night out in New York City.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Romance

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski previously sparked rumors with Austin Butler.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski previously sparked rumors with Austin Butler.

The Gone Girl actress was dressed casually for the outing, wearing black jeans and a rust-colored leather trench coat as they walked the city streets. At some point during the evening, the Athena director was seen with his arms wrapped around her waist as they leaned in for a passionate kiss.

The outing came weeks after Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors with actor Austin Butler, when they were seen enjoying a cozy dinner in New York City. The A-listers were also spotted together at an after-party for the Elvis star’s new film, Caught Stealing.

Austin Butler Addressed Romance Rumors With Emily Ratajkowski

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski and Austin Butler sparked romance rumors in October.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Austin Butler sparked romance rumors in October.

Butler, 34, addressed his relationship with the model in an interview published in Vanity Fair in November, telling the outlet, “The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends.”

The Eddington star admitted the public scrutiny of their night out made him want “to hide,” but added that he wouldn’t change things in order to avoid attention.

“I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he continued.

