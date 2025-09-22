or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out of Tiny Slip Dress While Reflecting on 'Skinny Dipping' in Sicily: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat during a wild trip alongside Charli XCX.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski got rowdy during a recent streak of vacations.

The model, 34, went braless in a skimpy slip dress while smoking a cigarette during a luxe trip.

Ratajkowski recapped her overseas memories in a Monday, September 22, photo dump.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski popped out of a scandalous frock.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski popped out of a scandalous frock.

The star showed off her chest in a long-sleeve black frock that plunged to her belly button. She wore her long brunette hair straight as she flaunted her legs in sky-high stilettos.

Ratajkowski was joined on her trips by several other A-listers, including Charli XCX, Adwoa Aboah and Devon Lee Carlson. Ratajkowski joined Carlson for a night out dancing after munching on cheesecake with Aboah at dinner. Meanwhile, the "360" singer lounged on the ground in a semi-sheer white slip dress, surrounded by dozens of friends.

In one photo, model Alex Consani hugged Ratajkowski from behind at the dinner table underneath a string of lights.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was joined by Charli XCX on her trip.

"Skinny dipping in sicily/martinis in west london/tom ford for gucci at eleven madison/a v 365 party girl week," the Victoria's Secret Angel captioned her post.

"I love my best friend," Aboah wrote.

"365 girl," Consani added.

"Rawrrrr," Carlson quipped.

Emily Ratajkowski's Busy Summer of Vacations

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Image of Emily Ratajkowski stuck her tongue out in a sultry selfie.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski stuck her tongue out in a sultry selfie.

Ratajkowski's summer travels didn't stop there. On September 1, she stripped down to a yellow two-piece on vacation with her friend Ziwe and son Sylvester, 4. The ladies relaxed on a boat and lounge chairs, while the model read "Information Age" by Cora Lewis.

"Vacation with my two favorite pisceans ♓️❤️🫂," she wrote.

In early August, Ratajkowski vacationed in San Giacomo, Italy. The brunette beauty recapped her getaway with a cheeky bikini snapshot, as she flashed her backside in a tiny thong as she stood at the edge of a pool. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she leaped off a ledge into a lake, bared her cleavage in a leopard-print swimsuit top and did her makeup alongside her son.

The toddler snoozed next to his mom during an afternoon boat ride, tanned on a lounge chair and ran on the rocks by the beach. Ratajkowski completed her photo dump with some of her favorite eats, including spaghetti with tomato sauce and oysters.

"Grazie villa san giacomo," she captioned the post, then tagged her hotel, Le Collectionist.

Emily Ratajkowski Returns to New York Fashion Week

Image of Emily Ratajkowski posed with Alex Consani at dinner.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posed with Alex Consani at dinner.

Aside from jet-setting, Ratajkowski is coming off of a busy New York Fashion Week, as she took part in Tory Burch's runway, modeling their spring/summer 2026 collection. The mom sported a ribbed gray tank with tie details, complemented by a long, white pleated skirt and black belt.

On September 12, she helped launch the designer's new sunglasses campaign as well.

