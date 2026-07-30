Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Skimpy String Bikini During Adventurous Getaway: Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski is making the most of her summer, turning heads in a barely-there bikini while enjoying her latest getaway. The model, 35, showed off her enviable figure in a steamy mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 30.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Steamy Bikini Selfie

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski took a moment to snap a selfie during a sunny pool day.

In the snap, Ratajkowski left little to the imagination as she posed for a selfie, giving her followers a front-facing view of the skimpy bikini. The My Body author boldly paraded her figure in a striped string triangle top, pairing the racy look with leopard-print bottoms. She lifted a hand to her hair, seductively tossing her brunette locks down her back as she posed for the camera. The stunning setting featured a gorgeous pool and luxurious cabana, adding an ultra-glamourous feel to the trip.

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Emily Ratajkowski Put Her Curves on Full Display

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski's trip included some adventure, as she snapped a photo while snorkeling.

Another photo captured the model playfully posing with a pair of snorkels while aboard a boat, with turquoise waters and a dramatic cliffside behind her. Ratajkowski struck a sultry pose, pouting her lips while flaunting her cleavage in the barely-there top.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shedded Her 'Good Girl' Image

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski worked to be a 'new kind of a woman' following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski has long been known for confidently showing off her figure in tiny swimwear. However, the influencer has been candid about leaving behind her "good girl" image and embracing a "new kind of woman" following the end of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. In a candid personal essay for The Cut last month, Ratajkowski reflected on her dating life before marriage, admitting she avoided one-night stands and "didn't f--- anyone" unless she was "pretty sure" they would "fall in love" with her.

Emily Ratajkowski 'Came to Resent' Being a 'Good Girl'

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski thought being a 'good girl' would be 'insurance' that 'no one would ever cheat' on her.