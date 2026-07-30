Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Skimpy String Bikini During Adventurous Getaway: Photos
July 30 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski is making the most of her summer, turning heads in a barely-there bikini while enjoying her latest getaway.
The model, 35, showed off her enviable figure in a steamy mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 30.
Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Steamy Bikini Selfie
In the snap, Ratajkowski left little to the imagination as she posed for a selfie, giving her followers a front-facing view of the skimpy bikini.
The My Body author boldly paraded her figure in a striped string triangle top, pairing the racy look with leopard-print bottoms.
She lifted a hand to her hair, seductively tossing her brunette locks down her back as she posed for the camera. The stunning setting featured a gorgeous pool and luxurious cabana, adding an ultra-glamourous feel to the trip.
Emily Ratajkowski Put Her Curves on Full Display
Another photo captured the model playfully posing with a pair of snorkels while aboard a boat, with turquoise waters and a dramatic cliffside behind her.
Ratajkowski struck a sultry pose, pouting her lips while flaunting her cleavage in the barely-there top.
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Emily Ratajkowski Shedded Her 'Good Girl' Image
Ratajkowski has long been known for confidently showing off her figure in tiny swimwear.
However, the influencer has been candid about leaving behind her "good girl" image and embracing a "new kind of woman" following the end of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.
In a candid personal essay for The Cut last month, Ratajkowski reflected on her dating life before marriage, admitting she avoided one-night stands and "didn't f--- anyone" unless she was "pretty sure" they would "fall in love" with her.
Emily Ratajkowski 'Came to Resent' Being a 'Good Girl'
"Because I wanted to be precious. I knew that boys didn't treat girls they thought of as s--- tenderly. Boys didn't fall in love with, want forever with, raise babies with, or take care of s-----," she wrote. "I wanted to be taken care of. Desperately. I tried to be a 'good girl.' Keeping my body count low was insurance. I thought it meant no one would ever cheat on me, that I'd always be loved, happy, and safe."
She admitted "none of that turned out to be true," adding she "came to resent deeply the naïveté and inequality that being a good girl left me with."
"Becoming a single mother changed the way people looked at me, exactly as I'd feared it would," she continued. "But it also allowed me to finally see myself. I wasn't left; I left. I knew then that being able to leave, to say 'no,' was the only real superpower I'd gained through divorce. I was brave. Really, actually brave."