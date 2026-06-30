Emily Ratajkowski Busts Out of Her Bikini Top in Sultry Selfie

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Emily Ratajkowski knows exactly how to turn a relaxing beach day into a viral fashion moment. The 35-year-old model showed off her signature style in a sizzling Instagram Story selfie, posing in a tiny leopard-print bikini that highlighted her sun-kissed glow. Relaxing outdoors under the sunshine, Ratajkowski snapped a close-up photo that put her daring swimwear front and center.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared a sultry Instagram Story selfie while wearing a tiny leopard-print bikini during a beach getaway.

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The My Body author wore a triangle bikini top featuring a bold animal-print design with ultra-thin straps. The revealing swimsuit put her beach-ready figure on display as she lounged on a teal chair with one arm raised above her head. She kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with oversized silver hoop earrings while wearing her dark brunette hair in effortless beach waves. Her glossy lips and natural makeup perfectly matched the carefree vacation vibe. The actress appeared to be enjoying the warm weather as sunlight lit up her face and shoulders, while the rocky backdrop suggested she was spending time at a scenic seaside destination.

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Megyn Kelly Slams Ratajkowski's Essay

Source: MEGA The model kept her beach look simple with silver hoop earrings, loose waves and natural makeup.

The beach snap comes shortly after Megyn Kelly criticized Ratajkowski over her controversial essay published in The Cut about single motherhood. "The whole piece is about how after she gave birth to her son [and] six months later, she and her husband stopped having s--," Kelly, 55, said during the June 17 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” "She became the thing she never wanted to be, which was a single mother, and she writes about this process in the most v--- and c---- terms." Kelly admitted she struggled with parts of the essay. "Honestly, I don't even know if I can read her description of having her son," she continued. The political commentator also took issue with how Ratajkowski described giving birth. Kelly said that the model described the pain around her son's March 2021 birth in the "most v--- and c---- terms," adding, "Most women remember some pain around the birth ... but then the very, very next thing they'd say is how wonderful the baby is, and what it's like to become a mother, and the miracle of that first moment. That's not really how she describes it."

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Ratajkowski Opens Up About Her Divorce and Dating Life

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized Ratajkowski's essay in ‘The Cut,’ saying her descriptions of motherhood and childbirth were difficult to read.

Kelly's remarks came just days after The Cut published Ratajkowski's essay on June 12, where she shared several personal revelations, including that she and her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, stopped having s-- six months after welcoming their son. "Less than a year later, we separated," she recounted. Ratajkowski also reflected on her dating life after the breakup, revealing she went on what she called a hookup "mania" before reaching her own conclusions about the men she met.

Source: MEGA In the essay, Emily Ratajkowski revealed she and ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard separated less than a year after welcoming their son.