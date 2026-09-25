Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out of Red Micro Bikini Top in Sultry Selfie
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski isn't letting the start of fall stop her from showing off her bikini body.
Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in Tiny Swimwear
Ratajkowski, 35, left little to the imagination while posing in a red micro bikini top in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 24.
The model stuck her tongue out at the camera, hiding behind a navy hat and black sunglasses. Her curves were on full display as she nearly spilled out of the barely-there swimsuit.
She wore her dark hair in loose, natural waves and finished the sultry look with small silver hoop earrings and a dainty gold necklace.
Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Showed Off Major PDA Earlier This Month
The model made headlines earlier this month after being spotted on a luxury vacation with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras.
Ratajkowski and Gavras, 45, who previously dated pop star Dua Lipa, were spotted showing major PDA while walking the streets of Rome in photos published on September 2.
One photo captured Gavras turning to kiss Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging black mini dress, as they walked side by side.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance in February
Rumors of Gavras and Ratajkowski's romance surfaced in November 2025 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City.
The pair didn't confirm their relationship until February, when the My Body author shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.
Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Dating After Her Marriage Ended
Ratajkowski was previously married to her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The pair were married for four years before announcing their split in July 2022. The pair share one son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom they welcomed in March 2021.
The influencer opened up about the end of the relationship and her approach to her new single era in a lengthy essay for The Cut in June.
"Leaving my marriage wasn’t about seeking anyone’s attention or approval. It was the opposite," she wrote. "A hard choice that came with a lot of pain and at a great cost. Becoming a single mother changed the way people looked at me, exactly as I’d feared it would. But it also allowed me to finally see myself. I wasn’t left; I left. I knew then that being able to leave, to say 'No,' was the only real superpower I’d gained through divorce. I was brave. Really, actually brave."