Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out of Red Micro Bikini Top in Sultry Selfie

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Emily Ratajkowski isn't letting the start of fall stop her from showing off her bikini body.

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Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in Tiny Swimwear

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off her stunning figure in a photo posted on September 24.

Ratajkowski, 35, left little to the imagination while posing in a red micro bikini top in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 24. The model stuck her tongue out at the camera, hiding behind a navy hat and black sunglasses. Her curves were on full display as she nearly spilled out of the barely-there swimsuit. She wore her dark hair in loose, natural waves and finished the sultry look with small silver hoop earrings and a dainty gold necklace.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Showed Off Major PDA Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras were first romantically linked in November 2025.

The model made headlines earlier this month after being spotted on a luxury vacation with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras. Ratajkowski and Gavras, 45, who previously dated pop star Dua Lipa, were spotted showing major PDA while walking the streets of Rome in photos published on September 2. One photo captured Gavras turning to kiss Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging black mini dress, as they walked side by side.

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Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance in February

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras went Instagram official while celebrating Valentine's Day 2026.

Rumors of Gavras and Ratajkowski's romance surfaced in November 2025 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City. The pair didn't confirm their relationship until February, when the My Body author shared photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day together.

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Dating After Her Marriage Ended

Source: @emrata/instagram; MEGA Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018.