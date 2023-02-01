Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Photos Of 'Little Superstar' Son Sylvester's First Modeling Gig
It's in his genes! Though Emily Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester, doesn't turn 2 until next month, he's already secured his first job.
The My Body author uploaded a few snaps and videos to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 31, to share footage from their joint venture with luxe fashion house Tory Burch.
"Sly! My little 👽⭐️ alien superstar," she quipped in the caption, referencing the electric green costume he wore for the campaign. "I love my Tory family so much."
The shots featured the tot — whose father is her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — and Ratajkowski herself showcasing the designer's new purses, and some behind-the-scenes shots revealed the toddler tried on a few other costumes such a carrot and a chicken.
One video captured the munchkin pulling his toys out of a mint green purse, while he checked out a rack of clothes in another.
"Soooo stinkin cute," model Elsa Hosk commented on the upload, while Lily Aldridge wrote, "Cuties!!"
"The Dream Team and your little alien too. ❤️❤️❤️," designer Tory Burch declared.
The photoshoot comes after the brunette bombshell, 31, returned home from vacation with new flame Eric André. As OK! shared, the twosome embarked on a trip to the Cayman Islands last month, where they were acting flirty for everyone to see.
"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting," an eyewitness spilled. "He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh."
The duo was first spotted together on January 7, though Ratajkowski has been playing the field, as she's also been linked to DJ Orazio Rispo and had a fling with Pete Davidson.
She discussed what she's looking for in a man during an episode of her podcast, admitting she always seems to attract the "worst men."
"I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity. I want a confident man," she declared. "I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."