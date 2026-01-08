Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in Sheer Skirt as She Supports New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in Hilarious Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is making her loyalties known. The model, 34, celebrated New York City’s newest mayor, Zohran Mamdani, by twerking in a sheer skirt while inside a bodega in a video shared via Instagram on Thursday, January 7, marking his New Year’s Day swearing-in.

Emily Ratajkowsk Shared a Racy Twerking Video

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a sheer skirt.

“mamdani’s new york!!” she captioned the flirty video clip. Mamdani, 34, marked New York City’s first muslim mayor, and the carousel continued with a photo of Ratajkowski posing in a white hijab inside what appeared to be a mosque. The racy content continued, with the My Body author sharing a sultry close-up selfie of herself sticking out her tongue as she lifted her white T-shirt, her cleavage just peeking out of the frame.

Fans Were Not a Fan of Emily Ratajkowski's Post

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski was criticized for being insensitive after posting a photo in a mosque after sharing a twerking video.

While Ratajkowski had some of her supporters in her corner, others criticized the model for being insensitive, taking issue with her decision to include a twerking video and a mosque image in the same post. “love you queen but you’re just disrespecting the hijab 🥲,” one critic wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “The second slide was taken in Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, my home. I’m not religious and have always been a fan of yours but d--- ... show some f------ respect.” “Emily I like you but the juxtaposition between the first two slides is lowkey disrespectful,” a third added. "I generally like your posts but this feels outdated (first slide especially) and kind of ick."

Emily Ratajkowski Endorsed Zohran Mamdani in November 2024

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski previously showed her support for Zohran Mamdani in November 2025.

Ratajkowski previously voiced her support for the New York City mayor in November 2025. “This election is gonna be decided by young voters,” Ratajkowski said while sporting a shirt that said, "Hot Girls for Zohran." “The average New Yorker is 38 years old. The last mayoral race was decided by 7,000 voters," she explained. “That means that your vote really matters. Go ahead, get out there, we know it’s hot, but the time is now.”

Emily Ratajkowski Went Public With Her New Romance

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski went public with a new romance in November 2025.