NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Declares Donald Trump Is Still a 'Fascist' Despite 'Productive' White House Visit

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump's Oval Office visit appeared to be all sunshine and rainbows — but the NYC mayor-elect's negative feelings toward the president of the United States haven't changed one bit. After meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday, November 21, Mamdani, 34, was asked if he still thinks the Republican leader is a "fascist" and a "despot" despite calling the duo's chat "a productive one." Mamdani confirmed during an appearance on the Sunday, November 23, edition of NBC's Meet the Press that his views regarding Trump remain the same.

Zohran Mamdani 'Continues to Believe' Everything He's Said About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani said he still thinks Donald Trump is a 'fascist' after his White House visit.

"That's something I’ve said in the past and I say today," the soon-to-be mayor of New York City declared. "I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment. And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordability crisis for New Yorkers." Mamdani continued, "Everything that I’ve said in the past [about Trump], I continue to believe." The Democratic politician emphasized how important it is to remain civil with political opponents in times of disagreement.

Zohrani Mamdani Visited White House 'for New Yorkers'

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump appeared friendly during their meeting.

"That's the thing that I continue to think is important in our politics, is that we don't shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table," he added. "Because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers." Mamdani said this was something he even addressed directly with Trump, noting: "I shared with the president that when I asked those New Yorkers why did they vote for the president, they told me again and again, it was cost of living, cost of living, cost of living." "And when the president and I were speaking, we were speaking about what is preventing from delivering on that affordability agenda," the former New York State Assembly member explained.

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani is the next mayor of New York City.

Mamdani revealed his main focus when preparing for Friday's meeting was to discuss "the needs of the 8.5 million people who call the same city we love home." "I thought again and again about what it would mean for New Yorkers if we could establish a productive relationship that would focus on the issues that those New Yorkers stay up late at night thinking about," he mentioned.

Donald Trump Told Zohran Mamdani It Was 'OK' to Call Him a 'Fascist'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump told Zohran Mamdani it was 'OK' for him to admit he still thinks the president is a 'fascist.'