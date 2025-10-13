Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Matt Moeller

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott is expecting! The rapper's daughter, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 12, to announce she's anticipating her first baby with husband Matt Moeller. Scott shared a sweet snapshot holding a tiny white onesie that read, "Baby Moeller. Coming 2026."

Source: @alainamariescott/Instagram Matt Moeller was shocked by his wife's pregnancy news.

"THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way," she captioned her post. "There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one🤍." In her Instagram carousel, Scott also revealed how she broke the news to her husband. She led him blindfolded into a construction site and handed him a box filled with a baby pair of Nikes and a positive pregnancy test. Moeller looked shocked as he stood in front of large gold balloons that spelled out "BABY M."

Eminem's Family Reacts to Alaina Scott's Pregnancy

"God has blessed our family with the miracle of life," Moeller commented on the photo dump. "The little one doesn’t know how lucky they are to have a mother like you yet, but they will 🙌 The way you show love, kindness, patience and happiness towards kids makes so proud and honored to have you as my wife, and now the mother of our first child. The two of you are the best thing in my life, and that will never change. I love you and I love baby M!"

Source: MEGA Eminem has three children.

"Congrats I’m so excited for you guys! You’re gonna be great parents. Stop making me old lol," Eminem's brother, Nathan Kane-Mathers, added. "Sooo happy for you guys 🥹," Scott's sister, Hailie Jade Scott, wrote. "Can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & Elliot is so excited to meet his cousin 🤍."

Hailie Jade Scott's First Son

Source: @hailiejade/Instagram Hailie Jade Scott gave birth earlier this year.