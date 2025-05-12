Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gives Rare Glimpse of Newborn Son on Mother's Day: Watch
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is letting fans in on the first two months with her newborn son.
In honor of Mother's Day, the influencer, 29, shared a sweet video montage of special moments with her 2-month-old, Elliot Marshall.
She started the Instagram Reel with clips of her caressing her growing baby bump in the mirror over the course of nine months. The video then cut to the small child, smiling, laughing and sleeping in his mother's arms.
Jade captioned the post, "growing you has been the greatest gift of my life. thank you for making me your mommy baby boy," as "Home" by Matthew Hall played in the background.
Fans gushed over the newborn's "toothless smile" in the comments section, while one person even rendered him "grandpa's twin."
Hailie Jade's Pregnancy Announcement
The podcast host announced the birth of her child almost three weeks after he came into the world on March 14. She shared two photos of the baby lying on a table with his full name and birthday spelled out on a board behind him.
"Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e," she wrote with a white heart.
"Grandpa gonna buy you a mockingbird," one social media user said.
Another person joked, "So what do we call him now? Grandpa mathers? Pop pop shady? I can't believe [Eminem's] a grandfather."
The infant’s middle name, Marshall, is a tribute to Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III.
Eminem Becomes a Grandpa
The rapper, 52, celebrated his daughter's pregnancy in October 2024 with a subtle nod to the news in his "Temporary" music video. In the song, Jade presented him with an ultrasound photo and a Detroit Lions jersey with the "grandpa" written across the back. He held the image up to the camera as his mouth hung open in shock.
Jade married her husband, Evan McClintock, on May 18, 2024, at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich. The couple met at Michigan State University in 2016 and dated for seven years before getting engaged in 2023. Eminem was in attendance for the wedding festivities and shared a special father-daughter dance with his girl.
Evan previously explained on his wife's podcast how he got her famous dad's blessing over the 2022 holiday season.
"So I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake, and I made it happen," he said.
Hailie gave a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding on Instagram two days after the ceremony.
"Waking up a wife this week," she captioned a Monday, May 20, social media share. "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."