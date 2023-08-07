Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiancé Spark Split Rumors After Keeping Their Distance During Lollapalooza

As OK! previously reported, the "Just A Little Shady" podcast host and her partner announced their engagement earlier this year after the two struck up a relationship during their time at the University of Michigan.

In a recent episode of Jade's podcast, McClintock revealed how he got up the courage to ask her iconic father to marry his daughter. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now, or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time," he recalled of the big moment that took place in December 2022. "So, I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."