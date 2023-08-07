Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiancé Spark Split Rumors After Keeping Their Distance During Lollapalooza
Is love still in the air for Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade and her fiancé, Evan McClintock?
According to an eyewitness, the famous offspring and her soon-to-be husband appeared to have an icy cold demeanor towards each other while spending time in Chicago for the Lollapalooza musical festival over the weekend.
Per the source, when the couple — who got engaged in February — hit up Tao Chicago for Metro Boomin’s performance on Friday, August 4, both kept their distance from each other as they enjoyed the night out with their pals.
"Hailie arrived with her fiancé and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage," the eyewitness claimed of Jade. "She sat between two of her girlfriends, and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club."
While the 27-year-old and McClintock made time for their respective friend groups during the wild night, the source explained that it "seemed odd" the pair only said "a few words with each other" the entire evening.
"She didn't seem to be in very high spirits," the insider spilled of Jade, who the rapper shares with ex Kim Scott.
As OK! previously reported, the "Just A Little Shady" podcast host and her partner announced their engagement earlier this year after the two struck up a relationship during their time at the University of Michigan.
In a recent episode of Jade's podcast, McClintock revealed how he got up the courage to ask her iconic father to marry his daughter. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now, or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time," he recalled of the big moment that took place in December 2022. "So, I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
