Eminem's Diss That Triggered Mariah Carey Feud Revealed After 2 Decades: 'Her Insecurities Kicked in Big Time'

Young mentioned Carey's desire to branch out into the film industry, as he remembered advising her not to do Glitter — her eight studio album and the soundtrack and title of her 2001 movie under the same name.

The talent manager also wasn't loving the idea of her starring in 8 Mile, but allowed Eminem to offer the opportunity anyway.

"If I don’t say something and then it comes another route in the business or something, then I’m the bad guy," he shared.

Carey ultimately was never cast for the film. Instead, Eminem selected Kim Basinger, who is 19 years his senior, to play the role of his character B-Rabbit's mom, Stephanie Smith, in the 2002 movie and the late Brittany Murphy to play his love interest.