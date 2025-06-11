Eminem's Diss That Triggered Mariah Carey Feud Revealed After 2 Decades: 'Her Insecurities Kicked in Big Time'
Eminem hit Mariah Carey where it hurts roughly 25 years ago — and we finally know how.
The two A-listers' famous feud dates back two decades, though the cause of their clash remained unknown until music producer Damion "Damizza" Young seemed to spill the tea during a recent appearance on the "TFU" podcast.
Reason for Eminem and Mariah Carey's Feud Finally Revealed
Young, 50, started working for the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer in 1988 and claimed to be responsible for introducing Carey, 56, and Eminem, 52, around the time "The Real Slim Shady" actor began casting for 8 Mile in 2000.
During a three-way phone call between Carey, Young and Eminem, the "Mockingbird" hitmaker allegedly told the "Emotions" vocalist, "I want you to play my mother," despite only being four years younger than her.
Mariah Carey Was Angered by Eminem's '8 Mile' Casting Offer
"She did not like that s--- at all. Her insecurities kicked in big time," Young claimed of Carey — who is a mom to her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 14.
The radio executive said he warned Eminem not to make the casting offer, as Young knew Carey would get offended.
He recalled telling Eminem: "Don’t do this. I know where you’re going with this. I'm managing this girl, and it's gonna cause me a problem."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Young mentioned Carey's desire to branch out into the film industry, as he remembered advising her not to do Glitter — her eight studio album and the soundtrack and title of her 2001 movie under the same name.
The talent manager also wasn't loving the idea of her starring in 8 Mile, but allowed Eminem to offer the opportunity anyway.
"If I don’t say something and then it comes another route in the business or something, then I’m the bad guy," he shared.
Carey ultimately was never cast for the film. Instead, Eminem selected Kim Basinger, who is 19 years his senior, to play the role of his character B-Rabbit's mom, Stephanie Smith, in the 2002 movie and the late Brittany Murphy to play his love interest.
Mariah Carey and Eminem Allegedly Hooked Up
Young's revelation comes years and years after Eminem claimed his and Carey's feud stemmed from a romantic fallout, something the "It's a Wrap" singer has continuously denied.
During the podcast, however, Young provided what appeared to be further clarity behind the duo's beef, as he exposed a time period in which Carey was allegedly "chasing" Eminem and took a trip to Detroit to see him.
Young shockingly claimed to leave the two along after they started allegedly "f------" in Eminem's room.
While Carey was "on" Eminem at the time, she apparently was "not doing well" after feeling hurt by the rapper's supposed games.