Eminem's Love Life Explained in 9 Clicks: From Brittany Murphy to Nicki Minaj

Jul. 4 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kendra Jade

One of Eminem's earliest known relationships was with former adult content creator Kendra Jade. After their alleged brief fling, she wed former Rockstar Supernova member Lukas Rossi in 2007.

Kaya Jones

"The Real Slim Shady" rapper also sparked rumors he dated former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones. Though they never confirmed their reported relationship, she told Bold TV that she often visited Eminem and Dr. Dre's tour buses in the past.

Mariah Carey

Eminem constantly claimed he had a brief relationship with Mariah Carey, but the "We Belong Together" songstress vehemently denied it.

"Yes, me and Mariah did have a relationship for about a good six, seven months, but it didn’t work. I wasn’t really into what she was into; our personalities collided. She’s a diva, and I’m a little more regular, I guess," Eminem said in one of his interviews.

He also hinted at their romance by mentioning her in "Superman" and "When the Music Stops."

Britney Spears

The "Sing for the Moment" hitmaker seemingly moved on with Britney Spears after hinting at their fling in the 2000s. However, the buzz soon vanished from the headlines.

Brittany Murphy

Before Brittany Murphy died, she told David Letterman she and Eminem "were a thing" while working on 8 Mile. She clarified that what they had was "short-lived only."

The Clueless actress died on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32 due to community acquired pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication.

"This death could've been preventable," Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter told People at the time. "Murphy was planning on seeing a doctor, but she, unfortunately, passed away before she did."

Karrine Steffans

Karrine Steffans had been notoriously linked to celebrities and rappers, including Eminem. The pair reportedly had a brief encounter in 2003.

Tara Reid

Eminem claimed he also dated Tara Reid, and their fans assumed it started in 2004. He released "Kamikaze" in 2018, which had harsh lyrics about the American Reunion star.

Kim Scott

Among the women who were linked to Eminem, he had the longest relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship after meeting in 1988 before tying the knot twice in 1999 and 2006.

They also welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, in 1995.

However, they called it quits and divorced for good in 2007.

"In our relationship, there's a pattern," Kim said. "Like, we'll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason. It's like a two-year max with us and we hadn't reached the two years yet. I just didn't want to rush into anything before the two years."

Nicki Minaj

On May 23, 2018, Nicki Minaj shocked her followers when she confirmed she was dating Eminem. However, sources later clarified to TMZ she was only joking about her relationship.

On the other hand, Eminem responded to the rumors by asking his fans at the Boston Calling: "Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj? Well, god d-----, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it."

