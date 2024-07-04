Eminem's Love Life Explained in 9 Clicks: From Brittany Murphy to Nicki Minaj

Eminem constantly claimed he had a brief relationship with Mariah Carey, but the "We Belong Together" songstress vehemently denied it.

"Yes, me and Mariah did have a relationship for about a good six, seven months, but it didn’t work. I wasn’t really into what she was into; our personalities collided. She’s a diva, and I’m a little more regular, I guess," Eminem said in one of his interviews.

He also hinted at their romance by mentioning her in "Superman" and "When the Music Stops."