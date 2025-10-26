Eminem's Pregnant Daughter Alaina Scott Claps Back at Trolls Commenting on Her Body: 'Not Defined by Your Weight'

Article continues below advertisement

Following the announcement of her pregnancy, Eminem's eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, addressed critics who had negative things to say about her body. Taking to her Instagram Story on October 21, Scott shared a mirror photo of herself in workout clothes along with a long caption. She explained that a photo of her in the same clothes had been taken and posted online, and many had been making distasteful comments about her weight. "1. I was just leaving a workout class so maybe don't assume things. 2. I am pregnant and literally growing a child," she wrote, adding, "They're going to hate to see me at 9 months.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alainamariescott/instagram Alaina Scott slammed online criticism of her body.

Scott's post continued, with her calling out the constant criticism women receive in regards to their bodies. "Women get criticized for taking Ozempic, apparently moving their body, not doing this or doing too much of that," she said. "You're beautiful no matter what your size is. You are not defined by your weight. You are allowed to gain weight while pregnant and don't have to bounce back in any timeline," she added. She also wrote, "If you want the surgery, the shot, whatever to improve your appearance, then go off sis, I'm not here to shame you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alainamariescott/instagram Alaina Scott announced her pregnancy on Instagram on October 12.

The rapper's daughter expressed that she wasn't fishing for compliments by making the post, but was aiming to reach other women who might feel bad about their body because of others. She also added, "I actually feel good with my body right now. I'm grateful to be able to move my body. Eating when I'm hungry. Giving into cravings. Resting when I need rest." Scott concluded her message by telling fellow pregnant women that they need to do what's best for them and their body. "Let go of any expectations and give yourself grace," she wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alainamariescott/instagram This will be Alaina Scott's first baby with husband Matt Moeller.

Scott announced her pregnancy on Instagram on October 12, sharing photos that show her surprising her husband with the news. "For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way," she captioned the post. "There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long."

Source: mega Eminem already has one grandchild.