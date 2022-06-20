"Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you," she lovingly captioned her tribute on Instagram, posted Sunday, June 19. Emma tagged the Instagram accounts of the three other daughters he shares with first wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

Bruce was flooded with plenty of Father's Day posts from his eldest girls, with Rumer captioning her several throwback photos of the father-daughter duo: "Daddio. What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter."

"I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town," she added.