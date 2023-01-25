Emma Magnolia's Rise to Fame

In the mainstay of social media influence, the possibilities for lucrative business endeavors are limitless. Amongst this noticeable rise in facilitated business and collaborative engagement, social media has also enabled thousands of models and influencers to further grow and establish their personal brands. Amongst these revolutionary ambassadors of social media growth is celebrity model and international influencer, Emma Magnolia.

Emma Magnolia is a young content creator and model with an extensive fanbase. Having garnered over a million followers across her different social platforms; Emma is no stranger to the strategies of social media.

Perhaps the most interesting and unique aspect of Emma Magnolia’s background and journey to modeling success is her entry into the industry; which was tied in with her work as a community organizer responding to the opioid crisis. For those unaware, the opioid crisis refers to the startling rise in deaths due to opioid use, including drugs like heroin, prescription painkillers, and fentanyl. Emma’s home turf in Arkansas is no exception to the national trends in public health. In Little Rock Arkansas, Emma acquired a Biology degree, immersed herself in public service, and even became a pioneer in southern community healthcare.