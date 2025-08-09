or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Emma Thompson
OK LogoNEWS

Emma Thompson Reveals Donald Trump Once Asked Her on a Date: 'I Thought It Was a Joke'

photo of Emma Thompson and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Emma Thompson could have been America's first lady!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Emma Thompson, 66, was a hot commodity both on screen and in the eyes of Donald Trump!

The award-winning actress and critically acclaimed screenwriter revealed at the 2025 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland that the president courted her for a date back in the day.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Phone Rang in My Trailer'

photo of Donald Trump reached out to Emma Thompson in 1995
Source: mega

Donald Trump reached out to Emma Thompson in 1995.

“A phone rang in my trailer, and it was Donald Trump. I thought it was a joke,” the Saving Mr. Banks star admitted. “‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘How can I help you?’ I thought he needed directions.”

She continued, “He said: ‘I would love for you to stay in one of my beautiful places, and maybe we could have dinner.’”

Thompson explained how her divorce from Kenneth Branagh in 1995 had just been finalized when Trump reached out to her, leading her to believe he or his team was “stalking” her.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's Stalking!'

photo of Emma Thompson joked that Donald Trump was 'stalking' her
Source: mega

Emma Thompson joked that Donald Trump was 'stalking' her.

“I realized that on that very day, my divorce has finally come through,” the screenwriter said. “I bet he has people looking all over for suitable people he could take out, for all these nice divorcees — I mean, he found the number of my trailer! That’s stalking! So yes, I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump. I could have changed the course of American history!”

Thompson is now married to actor and producer Greg Wise. The couple tied the knot in 2003 after meeting on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995.

MORE ON:
Emma Thompson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump a Cheater?

photo of Donald Trump courted Emma Thompson when he was married to Marla Maples
Source: mega

Donald Trump courted Emma Thompson when he was married to Marla Maples.

While Trump was one of New York’s most eligible bachelors at the height of his business career, the now-president was married to Marla Maples at the time he reached out to Thompson. Trump and Maples married each other in December 1993 before they divorced in 1999.

Trump courting Thompson despite being married to Maples comes as no surprise, though, as the president’s relationship with his then-wife started off with infidelity.

Marla Maples Confronts Ivana Trump About Donald Trump Affair

photo of Donald Trump cheated on Ivana Trump with Marla Maples
Source: mega

Donald Trump cheated on Ivana Trump with Marla Maples.

Trump was married to Ivana Trump when he began having an affair with Marla. Ivana found out about their relationship in 1989 during a trip to Aspen, Colo., where the two women met during an unplanned encounter.

“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?’” Ivana wrote in her Raising Trump memoir of how she found out about her husband’s affair. “I said, ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike, but I was in shock.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.