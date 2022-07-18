Ivana Trump & Marla Maples' Feud: Inside The Animosity Between Donald Trump's Ex-Wives

If Ivana Trump was anything, she was outspoken. Donald Trump's first wife, who passed away on July 14 at age 73, was never one to bite her tongue, having even once declared while her ex was in office, "Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely."

Though the former model and 45th POTUS split in 1992 after he cheated on her with Marla Maples, the exes maintained a good relationship, and as OK! exclusively reported, he and wife Melania will be in attendance at her funeral on Wednesday, July 20.