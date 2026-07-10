or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Emmy Rossum
OK LogoNEWS

Emmy Rossum Reveals Ex Justin Siegel's 'Get Married or Break Up' Ultimatum Behind Their Divorce

Photo of Emmy Rossum
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum revealed the ultimatum her ex-husband Justin Siegel gave her that ultimately led to their divorce.

Contact us by Email

July 10 2026, Updated 5:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Rossum shared an unexpected detail from her short-lived marriage to record producer Justin Siegel in 2008.

The actress appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, July 8, where she revealed what led to their whirlwind romance, marriage and eventual divorce.

The question has plagued fans for a long time, as the Shameless star has remained tight-lipped about the relationship.

Notably, the couple only dated for a few months before tying the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Rossum Revealed Shocking Detail of Her Marriage to Justin Siegel

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Emmy Rossum said she only dated Justin Siegel for a few months before marrying him.
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum said she only dated Justin Siegel for a few months before marrying him.

Rossum shared on the podcast that she and her ex-husband met through a work connection before they started dating.

"I started dating Justin, and he worked at Interscope Records that I was signed to," she recalled.

"And we were dating for maybe a couple months. We liked each other," The Day After Tomorrow star continued.

Per E! News, shortly after the former couple started dating, the actress landed the role of Bulma in the 2009 live-action movie Dragonball Evolution.

At the time, her shooting schedule required her to stay in Durango, Mexico, for the next six months to film the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Emmy Rossum said her ex-husband gave her an ultimatum to breakup or marry him.
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum said her ex-husband gave her an ultimatum to breakup or marry him.

"I remember the day that I was going away to make the movie," she recalled, adding that her ex told her to make an impossible choice right then and there.

"He said something to me like, 'I don’t know if the relationship is gonna survive the distance. So maybe we should break up or get married,'" she continued, shocking the host. "I literally had a flight that night to Durango, Mexico."

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Rossum Said Her Fear of 'Abandonment' Forced Her Decision to Get Married

MORE ON:
Emmy Rossum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Emmy Rossum claimed that fear of abandonment made her marry Justin Siegel.
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum claimed that fear of abandonment made her marry Justin Siegel.

The Saturn Awards winner revealed that her fear of abandonment back then ultimately influenced her decision.

"At that moment, I thought to myself, 'Well, I'm just coming off these two really rough heartbreaks,'" she said.

"Abandonment is my core wound. I don't want that. That hurts me," the 39-year-old continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Rossum Admitted She Ignored Her Inner Voice Before Marrying Justin Siegel

Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube

Emmy Rossum revealed that she ignored her gut instincts while marrying Justin Siegel.

She also tried to reason with herself before marrying her then-boyfriend, thinking, "Divorce doesn’t seem that complicated. Like, it’s probably pretty straightforward."

Shockingly, Siegel "literally printed out a marriage contract online and got some guy on the internet to come over" to her house that very day.

She also admitted that she just threw on a white turtleneck she found in the back of her closet for propriety's sake.

She also said that throughout the entire ordeal, she ignored the warning in her mind, saying, "Don't do this. You don't have to do this."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Emmy Rossum said she only told her mother about her wedding to Justin Siegel when it was time to divorce him.
Source: MEGA

Emmy Rossum said she only told her mother about her wedding to Justin Siegel when it was time to divorce him.

The Beautiful Creatures star pointed out that she didn't want to tell anybody about her nuptials because she "knew in [her] gut it wasn’t right."

The former couple quietly got married and remained married during her trip to Mexico. But once she returned stateside, Rossum said, "it became abundantly clear we weren’t a match in any way."

She admitted that she only told her mother about her marriage when it was time to end it.

"I told my mom, 'Hey, I'm breaking up with Justin, and I need a lawyer.' She was like, 'You did not.' I was like, 'I did,'" she recounted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.