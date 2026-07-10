Emmy Rossum Reveals Ex Justin Siegel's 'Get Married or Break Up' Ultimatum Behind Their Divorce

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Emmy Rossum shared an unexpected detail from her short-lived marriage to record producer Justin Siegel in 2008. The actress appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, July 8, where she revealed what led to their whirlwind romance, marriage and eventual divorce. The question has plagued fans for a long time, as the Shameless star has remained tight-lipped about the relationship. Notably, the couple only dated for a few months before tying the knot.

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Emmy Rossum Revealed Shocking Detail of Her Marriage to Justin Siegel

Source: MEGA Emmy Rossum said she only dated Justin Siegel for a few months before marrying him.

Rossum shared on the podcast that she and her ex-husband met through a work connection before they started dating. "I started dating Justin, and he worked at Interscope Records that I was signed to," she recalled. "And we were dating for maybe a couple months. We liked each other," The Day After Tomorrow star continued. Per E! News, shortly after the former couple started dating, the actress landed the role of Bulma in the 2009 live-action movie Dragonball Evolution. At the time, her shooting schedule required her to stay in Durango, Mexico, for the next six months to film the movie.

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Source: MEGA Emmy Rossum said her ex-husband gave her an ultimatum to breakup or marry him.

"I remember the day that I was going away to make the movie," she recalled, adding that her ex told her to make an impossible choice right then and there. "He said something to me like, 'I don’t know if the relationship is gonna survive the distance. So maybe we should break up or get married,'" she continued, shocking the host. "I literally had a flight that night to Durango, Mexico."

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Emmy Rossum Said Her Fear of 'Abandonment' Forced Her Decision to Get Married

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Source: MEGA Emmy Rossum claimed that fear of abandonment made her marry Justin Siegel.

The Saturn Awards winner revealed that her fear of abandonment back then ultimately influenced her decision. "At that moment, I thought to myself, 'Well, I'm just coming off these two really rough heartbreaks,'" she said. "Abandonment is my core wound. I don't want that. That hurts me," the 39-year-old continued.

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Emmy Rossum Admitted She Ignored Her Inner Voice Before Marrying Justin Siegel

Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube Emmy Rossum revealed that she ignored her gut instincts while marrying Justin Siegel.

She also tried to reason with herself before marrying her then-boyfriend, thinking, "Divorce doesn’t seem that complicated. Like, it’s probably pretty straightforward." Shockingly, Siegel "literally printed out a marriage contract online and got some guy on the internet to come over" to her house that very day. She also admitted that she just threw on a white turtleneck she found in the back of her closet for propriety's sake. She also said that throughout the entire ordeal, she ignored the warning in her mind, saying, "Don't do this. You don't have to do this."

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Source: MEGA Emmy Rossum said she only told her mother about her wedding to Justin Siegel when it was time to divorce him.