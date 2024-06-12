'Emotional Depth Is the New Luxury': Sasha Miro's Impactful Statement and Elegance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Right after the film festival, Sasha Miro shared details of her appearance on the red carpet and how techno poetry connected with cinema art.

Q: Sasha, it’s a pleasure to meet you! Which premiere did you attend at the Cannes Film Festival and How did you like the film?

Sasha Miro: I was amazed by the premiere of "Veteran 2," which was shown in the Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film toned down the comedy from the original, resulting in a more satisfying and sober follow-up that explored the ways rampant violence could poison society. While it was thoroughly entertaining with its foot races, car chases, and fight scenes, the edgier tone added a welcome depth to the story.

Q: Please, tell us about your red carpet look. Which designer's dress did you choose for your official appearance? What did your outfit symbolize?

Sasha Miro: My red carpet look was a draped set designed by Alexandra Stepanets. The outfit was laconic and chic, and as I felt it, also embodied emotional depth and inner beauty. It symbolized the importance of being yourself and not being afraid to express your feelings. For me, it represented the idea that inner beauty mattered more than external validation.