'Emotional Depth Is the New Luxury': Sasha Miro's Impactful Statement and Elegance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival
Sasha Miro creates music in the new music genre she invented, techno poetry, a combination of electronic music with poetry.
Right after the film festival, Sasha Miro shared details of her appearance on the red carpet and how techno poetry connected with cinema art.
Q: Sasha, it’s a pleasure to meet you! Which premiere did you attend at the Cannes Film Festival and How did you like the film?
Sasha Miro: I was amazed by the premiere of "Veteran 2," which was shown in the Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film toned down the comedy from the original, resulting in a more satisfying and sober follow-up that explored the ways rampant violence could poison society. While it was thoroughly entertaining with its foot races, car chases, and fight scenes, the edgier tone added a welcome depth to the story.
Q: Please, tell us about your red carpet look. Which designer's dress did you choose for your official appearance? What did your outfit symbolize?
Sasha Miro: My red carpet look was a draped set designed by Alexandra Stepanets. The outfit was laconic and chic, and as I felt it, also embodied emotional depth and inner beauty. It symbolized the importance of being yourself and not being afraid to express your feelings. For me, it represented the idea that inner beauty mattered more than external validation.
Q: You create electronic music in the genre of techno poetry. Please, tell us more about the concept. How did the idea of combining poetry and electronic beats come to you?
Sasha Miro: I've been a poet from a very early age, and I also have a deep love for techno. Expressing my feelings through poetry inspired me to blend profound and sometimes sensual poetry with electronic beats. This fusion created a unique and immersive experience, allowing listeners to deeply connect with and amplify their emotions.
Q: What inspired you to write a new single "DOSTOYEVSKY"?
Sasha Miro: "DOSTOYEVSKY" was inspired by profound insights into Fedor Dostoyevsky's novels. His exploration of human nature and morality resonated with me deeply. By incorporating quotes from his works into my music, I aimed to bring these timeless ideas to a contemporary audience, encouraging them to reflect on their own lives and the world around them.
Q: What are your plans for the rest of the year?
Sasha Miro: I’m excited to be working on a new EP where I plan to experiment with different styles and formats. It's like a game, playing with words, ideas, and sounds, until some magic appears. I’m following my heart with these projects and am eager to see where this new creative journey will lead me.
Bio. Sasha Miro known off-stage as Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova, is a musician, an innovative artist, a serial entrepreneur, and a founder ofMValley Agency. She is involved in several charity initiatives, the most famous one of them is YPC Gabriell’s Angels Foundation, a non-profit foundation, that supports research on cancer prevention, detection, and treatments.