Empowering Educators: Westport Day School's Innovative Professional Development Initiative
The global education sector is facing a pressing issue concerning teacher shortage. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 44 million additional teachers must be recruited worldwide to meet the goal of universal primary and secondary education by 2030. This shortage is not limited to developing countries. Regions like Europe and Northern America also face this concern.
One of the factors contributing to the teacher shortage is the issue of low pay. Many teachers, especially those in the early stages of their careers or areas with lower salaries, struggle to make ends meet. The financial strain discourages individuals from entering the teaching profession and forces existing teachers to seek alternative, higher-paying jobs.
Another factor to consider is the lack of training and support for teachers. Some educators feel ill-equipped to handle the classroom's demands due to inadequate preparation and professional development. This lack of support can contribute to job dissatisfaction and burnout, exacerbating the teacher shortage.
In addition to these issues, many teachers might feel they lack autonomy in their profession because of stringent regulations and policies. They might feel disempowered and demoralized when they contribute minimal input in decision-making processes, driving them away from the teaching profession or causing them to leave prematurely.
Dr. Dawn Matera acknowledges the numerous factors that contribute to the increasingly alarming issue of teacher shortage worldwide, as she has witnessed firsthand the issues faced by teachers today. Dr. Matera has dedicated over 30 years in the field and holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and degrees in Psychology and Special Education.
The educator started her professional journey in specialized schools, where she enhanced her skills in teaching complex learners. She later founded A Way to Learn, an education company providing support services to students. Dr. Matera then co-founded Westport Day School (WDS), a Connecticut state-approved special education institution catering to students in grades six through 12, in 2013.
The co-founder emphasizes the importance of ongoing professional development as a foundation for guaranteeing positive student outcomes. Therefore, WDS commits to helping teachers, counselors, and staff engage in collaborative learning through weekly sessions. They delve into multiple topics, from academic achievement to personal self-care.
In addition, Dr. Matera aims to address the systemic issues contributing to the teacher shortage through WDS's innovative professional development initiative. The school seeks to provide educators with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive by prioritizing cost-effective yet impactful strategies. This approach emphasizes fair compensation for everyone's work while offering tailored solutions to meet specific needs.
WDS' professional development initiative encompasses executive function curriculum development, online workshops, and in-person sessions. The school remains flexible to ensure teachers across different districts and regions can access its offerings. "I'm constantly striving to support our teachers in every way possible. We focus on enhancing their classroom schools and making sure they receive competitive salaries. We also prioritize their quality of life because we want them to feel valued and supported. Westport Day School is committed to making organizational changes that reflect the needs and concerns of our teaching staff," Dr. Matera remarked.
The educator regularly engages with the school administration to better understand the challenges teachers encounter and seek ways to address them. WDS' goal is continuous improvement. After all, it acknowledges that the traditional education model can be rigid and lacks flexibility for both teachers and students. "We need to learn from countries like Finland, where education is more inclusive and supportive, rather than perpetuating stress and burnout in our system. Personally, I'm focused on developing curriculum and programs like the Executive Function Project, which aims to provide tools for learning and self-regulation," Dr. Matera added.
The Executive Function Project was developed to respond to the need for comprehensive information, curriculum development, and accessible resources regarding executive function. Dr. Matera's goal with this project is to provide students, educators, and even parents with the necessary tools and support to enhance executive function skills and, in turn, facilitate goal attainment. Educators searching for classroom strategies, for instance, can find invaluable resources like enlightening articles, curriculum guides, and more, thanks to this initiative.
The professional development initiative led by Dr. Dawn Matera at Westport Day School represents a proactive approach to addressing the systemic issues contributing to the global teacher shortage. It aims to empower educators with the necessary tools and support like ongoing training, collaborative learning sessions, and flexible accessibility to resources. With this, WDS contributes to the movement of supporting teachers and enhancing the quality of education for all.