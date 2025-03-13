En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Has Lived in Her Car for 3 Years, Admits She Covers the Windows Since It Can Be 'Scary'
En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson made a shocking confession in a new YouTube video: she's been living in her car for the "past three years."
In her post, the star, 58, explained she was previously staying with her mother, which was "wonderful until it wasn't."
"I love my mom, but she became very angry, and a lot of her anger she was taking out on me. And I was her target all the time, and I was like, 'I can't deal with this. Like I respect her too much.' I didn't understand it. I still don't," she explained of why she moved out. "And it hurt me, so I was just trying to figure it out, but I couldn't."
The "Free Your Mind" vocalist struggled to find a place to live, as after a manager in L.A. told her he could bunk with her, she found out he didn't actually have any room for her when she arrived at his place, prompting her to stay at a hotel.
She then started "researching car life."
"There's a whole community of people that live in their cars, and a whole community of people that live in their RVs, and a whole community of people that live in vans, van life, car life, RV life, and I loved what I was seeing," Robinson shared. "I just thought, 'Wow, these people. I could do that, I could do this, I think.' And I ended up in my car, and it's been, like I said, three years."
The star admitted the "first night" in her vehicle "was scary, but then, as I got to know what to do in my car and how to do it, like, how to cover my windows and, you know, you don't talk to certain people."
"You're careful of telling people that you're alone, as a woman especially, and I'm a celebrity. I don't just divulge that to people," she continued. "If you don't know who I am, I'm not telling you that part."
The crooner wrapped up her video by insisting she has no regrets and doesn't want anyone's pity.
"This is not like, 'Oh, my God! Poor Dawn, she's living in her car, and it's terrible. Oh, woe is me.' It's not that. It's not. I'm learning about who I am. I'm learning myself as a person, as a woman," she spilled. "If you would have said to me while I was En Vogue, 'You're going to be living in your car one day,' I'd be like, 'Huh? No, I'm always going to have an apartment. I can't live in my car. How can I do that?'"