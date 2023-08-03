Tori Spelling and Her 5 Young Children Now Living in RV After Staying at Cheap Hotel for Days
Tori Spelling and her five young kids are now taking up residence in an RV.
After the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her husband Dean McDermott's home became infested with black mold, the actress and their brood moved into a hotel that cost $100 a night. Following their days-long motel stay, Spelling and her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — moved into a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, Calif.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the family can be seen sitting outside the RV in a circle on the lawn with chairs. Appearing fully equipped in their new location, Spelling had a stove, a pop-up table and a massive rug to keep down the dust while they watched the sunset over the Pacific ocean.
The mother-of-five — who wore baggy jean shorts and an oversized graphic t-shirt with her hair pulled back into a messy bun — was seen handing out snacks and engaging in a lively conversation with her two daughters.
Spelling was spotted the following day stocking up on goods at a nearby Walmart while accompanied by Stella.
Spelling's estranged husband was noticeably absent from the family excursion — and it may have something to do with their split.
As OK! reported, McDermott announced he was divorcing the mother of his children in June after 17 years of marriage. However, shortly after posting the news, he deleted the statement, leaving many to wonder about the state of their marriage.
Their marital woes come amid their major mold problem that saw Spelling and the kids move into the motel for a few days before checking out to stay with one of her friends.
Spelling's last few months have been far from easy, with the blonde bombshell revealing late last month that the real estate agent she reached out to for help amid her mold problem found her family situation "amusing." She shared her text exchange with the broker via Instagram, showing that the agent thought he was speaking with someone else.
"The latest bizarre inquiry," the broker penned to Spelling after he told her, "Feel free to call" to see if she was who she claimed to be — and was met with zero response.
"I'm sorry?" Spelling then replied. "Im assuming that wasn't meant for me."
The broker retorted, “It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing," leading the star to respond, “This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”
The broker has since addressed the altercation, noting that “Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood," and that he didn't believe it was actually Spelling he was speaking to.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Spelling and her kids at the RV campground.