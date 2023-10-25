Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Have Gone Through 'Good and Bad Times' But Their Relationship Remains 'Strong'

The duo are also grateful that their kiddos are interested in their careers.

“When I pick them up from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Iglesias said of the tots loving his music. “I'm just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”

"When I go on the road, I miss them a lot. I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me," he added of the struggles of being away from his family due to his busy schedule. "I like quiet and to be in my zone before I go on stage. I don't like a lot of craziness going on backstage. It's the complete opposite of Almost Famous."