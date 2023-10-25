OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Enrique Iglesias
OK LogoCOUPLES

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Have Gone Through 'Good and Bad Times' But Their Relationship Remains 'Strong'

enrique anna marriage
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 25 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are known to be super private about their relationship, but the former is now opening up about the hurdles they've faced, just like any other couple.

Article continues below advertisement

"You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times," the singer, 48, said in a new interview. "A lot of people say, 'Oh, well, I know this is the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.' I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen."

enrique anna marriage
Source: mega

The singer met the athlete on the set of his 2001 music video.

Article continues below advertisement

The Latin pop star also recalled what it was like to meet the blonde beauty, 42, on the set of his 2001 "Escape" music video.

"[The video changed my life] in ways that I didn’t even think about," he gushed of his longtime partner, whom he shares three children with: twins Lucy and Nicholas, 5, and daughter, Mary, 3.

enrique anna marriage
Source: mega

The pair share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think when we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot," he shared. "I just think we just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger."

MORE ON:
Enrique Iglesias
Article continues below advertisement
enrique anna marriage
Source: mega

Enrique Iglesias revealed they've been through some ups and downs.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
enrique anna marriage
Source: mega

Enrique Iglesias said his kids love his music.

The duo are also grateful that their kiddos are interested in their careers.

“When I pick them up from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Iglesias said of the tots loving his music. “I'm just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”

"When I go on the road, I miss them a lot. I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me," he added of the struggles of being away from his family due to his busy schedule. "I like quiet and to be in my zone before I go on stage. I don't like a lot of craziness going on backstage. It's the complete opposite of Almost Famous."

People spoke to Iglesias.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.