Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Have Gone Through 'Good and Bad Times' But Their Relationship Remains 'Strong'
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are known to be super private about their relationship, but the former is now opening up about the hurdles they've faced, just like any other couple.
"You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times," the singer, 48, said in a new interview. "A lot of people say, 'Oh, well, I know this is the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.' I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen."
The Latin pop star also recalled what it was like to meet the blonde beauty, 42, on the set of his 2001 "Escape" music video.
"[The video changed my life] in ways that I didn’t even think about," he gushed of his longtime partner, whom he shares three children with: twins Lucy and Nicholas, 5, and daughter, Mary, 3.
"I think when we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot," he shared. "I just think we just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger."
The duo are also grateful that their kiddos are interested in their careers.
“When I pick them up from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Iglesias said of the tots loving his music. “I'm just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”
"When I go on the road, I miss them a lot. I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me," he added of the struggles of being away from his family due to his busy schedule. "I like quiet and to be in my zone before I go on stage. I don't like a lot of craziness going on backstage. It's the complete opposite of Almost Famous."
People spoke to Iglesias.