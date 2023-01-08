Entrepreneur And Future Lawyer Tayler Mercier On Following Your Dreams

"The greatest mistake you can make is to put your dreams on a shelf," says Tayler Mercier , entrepreneur, successful professional swimsuit model, influencer, and Playboy model. "Many people grew up fearing their dreams. Imagine what a wonderful place the world could be if everyone chased their dreams."

Every person has dreams and goals, but those who choose to follow them make a real difference. The best thing about plans is that when we find something we truly love, we can't stop learning about it. Like that famous Harriet Tubman quote: "Always remember, you have the strength, the patience, and the passion for reaching for the stars and changing the world."

Help Others Achieve Their Dreams

"Follow Your Dream" is truly an inspirational dogma, and today's society does encourage people to do so. But, for those that dream, is a failure even an option? What happens if you're not able to achieve them? In more cases than not, people believe that only the privileged have the opportunity to chase dreams, and others have to settle. But is that true?

Growing up in a small town, Tayler Mercier understood that she had to expand her wings to go after what she wanted. While she loved the town she grew up in, she knew she had to leave her comfort zone to be a successful entrepreneur. "I moved from my hometown pretty early, in my 20's," says Tayler. "I love my hometown and growing up there. My childhood was wonderful, but I needed more from my life."

Mercier then moved to Houston and has lived in Houston for the past decade. It was also home to her most important business venture - her own media company, Mercier Media, Inc.

Modeling is a vital part of her identity. Over the years, Tayler built a significant social media presence with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. Her photographs were also internationally published through numerous magazines, including Playboy, FHM, and StyleCruze. She became proud of who she was through her career, which helped her gain confidence.

"At the begging of my career, I was afraid of the unknown, and I almost canceled my first photo shoot," said Tayler. Luckily, her photographer gave her a nudge, and she is forever grateful to him for doing that, Mercier explains as she shares her first experiences as a model. "I loved my first shoot so much that I fell in love to the extent that I decided to become a full-time model. Even the complex parts that came with it didn't bother me."

Mercier knew she was blessed with many opportunities as a model and would need to work hard to grow. After she was published on the cover of Playboy, she felt obligated to uphold specific standards and continue to cherish a good image. "It's all about passion," says Mercier, who now strives to share her knowledge with others and help people make their dreams come true through her work.