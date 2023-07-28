EnviroKlenz's Products Features a Collection of Safe, Clean Products for Removing Toxins From Everyday Living
If you're in the market for new laundry products or air purifiers, EnviroKlenz is the perfect choice.
EnviroKlenz features a collection of safe, clean products made for removing toxins from everyday living – with no extra scents, smells, or not-so-good chemicals!
"EnviroKlenz was designed to create safer environments, crafting one simple technology as the foundation for endless applications. Dedicated to eliminating chemicals, biological contaminants, and toxins of any kind, our technology’s unique history begins with chemical decontamination to aid in U.S. military operations. From there, we decided to take this same powerful technology and utilize it in everyday applications as a trusted solution for destroying airborne toxins in schools, medical centers, office buildings, and homes," their website reads.
"Our mission is to continue delivering effective solutions that are safe enough for people, pets, and the environment, yet powerful enough for even the worst contaminants that exist around them," the statement continues.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the specific products.
EnviroKlenz Laundry Detergent Powder // $24.99 on EnviroKlenz.com
For your worst stains and smells, the EnviroKlenz Laundry Detergent Powder has combined its mineral-based odor-fighting technology with earth’s natural stain-fighting ingredients to deliver your best wash without any harsh chemicals or fragrances. Keep your clothes bright, clean, and odor-free, and keep your skin and planet safe.
EnviroKlenz Laundry Enhancer Liquid // $23.99 - $34.99 on EnviroKlenz.com
The EnviroKlenz Liquid Laundry Enhancer works to eliminate odors at their source and prevent them from returning, so your clothes are left odorless and clean. While powerful at removing chemicals, sweat, mildew, perfume, and pet odors, our formulation is consciously crafted without any toxic additives, dyes, or fragrances to be gentle on your skin, your fabrics, and the planet.
EnviroKlenz Mobile UV Air Purifier // $799.99 on EnviroKlenz.com
Utilizing EnviroKlenz’s patented formulation of earth minerals to capture and destroy harmful airborne pollutants for good, the Air System Plus pairs its innovative Air Cartridge with industry-standard HEPA filtration and UV-C for premium purification of contaminants big and small. This unique approach to air purification effectively eliminates everyday triggers from your indoor environments, leaving you with nothing but fresh, crisp air.
EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System // $699.99 on EnviroKlenz.com
Their breakthrough air purifying technology utilizes a patented blend of earth minerals to destroy harmful VOCs, pathogens, and other contaminants that even the best HEPA filters can’t capture alone. The EnviroKlenz Air System contains both a medical-grade H11 HEPA filter and our EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge for absolute air purification, leaving you with nothing but fresh, crisp air.