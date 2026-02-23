or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Epstein Files Fallout: Naomi Campbell, Casey Wasserman, Tommy Mottola and More Celebrities Caught in Expanding Scandal

Split photo of Naomi Campbell, Casey Wasserman and Tommy Mottola.
Source: MEGA

Celebrities caught in Jeffrey Epstein-related documents were forced to shift careers.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The release of more than 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein–related documents has detonated across Hollywood, fashion and the global elite, ensnaring boldface names and upending business deals — even in some cases where no allegations of sexual wrongdoing have been made.

As the Justice Department’s Epstein Files document dump continues to be parsed, a growing list of entertainment figures are facing backlash, resignations and public scrutiny over past associations with the late financier and convicted s-- offender.

Article continues below advertisement

Casey Wasserman Under Pressure Over Ghislaine Maxwell Ties

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Casey Wasserman was pressured to sell his company and step down from LA28 after involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Casey Wasserman was pressured to sell his company and step down from LA28 after involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In Los Angeles, Olympics chairman and entertainment mogul Casey Wasserman is facing mounting pressure after emails revealed flirtatious correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.

The LA28 board publicly backed Wasserman after an outside review found his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not extend beyond what was already known. But after a parade of artists left Wasserman Group, his talent agency, he said in a memo to staff that he would sell the company because his appearance in the Epstein Files had “become a distraction.”

Now, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in a CNN interview has called for Wasserman to step down from LA28.

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Mottola’s Business Deal Collapses

Image of A source said that celebrities faced canceled collaborations as “nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.”
Source: MEGA

A source said that celebrities faced canceled collaborations as 'nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.'

Music executive Tommy Mottola’s name appears in roughly 600 documents, with emails and records suggesting close contact with Epstein between 2006 and 2017. Page Six first reported that a planned pasta sauce collaboration between Mottola and Jimmy Fallon was “on pause” amid the backlash, as one source stated “nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.”

Later, a source told The Hollywood Reporter the venture is “definitely not moving forward.”

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Modeling and Media Fallout

Image of Naomi Campbell was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes despite appearing more than 250 times in the released files.
Source: MEGA

Naomi Campbell was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes despite appearing more than 250 times in the released files.

Next Model Management co-founder Faith Kates announced her retirement in November 2025 after resurfaced 2017 emails showed friendly exchanges with Epstein. An industry source told Page Six she was forced out, though Kates framed her departure as a personal decision.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appears more than 250 times in the files, with documents detailing invitations to birthday parties and events spanning more than a decade. The records show Epstein attended her 2001 birthday party in St. Tropez and was invited to additional celebrations in 2004 and 2010.

Campbell’s attorney, Martin Singer, told The Times she was unaware of Epstein’s “heinous criminal conduct until after his 2019 arrest” and said she never observed inappropriate behavior. Campbell has not been accused of wrongdoing and publicly condemned Epstein in 2019, calling his crimes “indefensible.”

Meanwhile, Leslie Benzies, a producer of Grand Theft Auto V, was accused of sexual assault in an email from Epstein survivor Sarah Ransome included in the files. Benzies has denied the allegations, stating through his company, Build a Rocket Boy, that he had a consensual relationship with Ransome and “has never met Jeffrey Epstein.”

A Widening Reckoning

Image of As artists and brands pulled away, the Epstein Files showed how mere proximity could upend a career.
Source: MEGA

As artists and brands pulled away, the Epstein Files showed how mere proximity could upend a career.

Beyond entertainment, the fallout has triggered resignations among bankers, politicians and business leaders worldwide. For celebrities, the damage so far appears less in direct criminal accusations and more the reputational cost of association.

As artists sever ties, boards reassess leadership and brands distance themselves, the Epstein Files are proving that in the court of public opinion, proximity alone can be career-altering.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.