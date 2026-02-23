Epstein Files Fallout: Naomi Campbell, Casey Wasserman, Tommy Mottola and More Celebrities Caught in Expanding Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

The release of more than 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein–related documents has detonated across Hollywood, fashion and the global elite, ensnaring boldface names and upending business deals — even in some cases where no allegations of sexual wrongdoing have been made. As the Justice Department’s Epstein Files document dump continues to be parsed, a growing list of entertainment figures are facing backlash, resignations and public scrutiny over past associations with the late financier and convicted s-- offender.

Casey Wasserman Under Pressure Over Ghislaine Maxwell Ties

Source: MEGA Casey Wasserman was pressured to sell his company and step down from LA28 after involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In Los Angeles, Olympics chairman and entertainment mogul Casey Wasserman is facing mounting pressure after emails revealed flirtatious correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003. The LA28 board publicly backed Wasserman after an outside review found his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not extend beyond what was already known. But after a parade of artists left Wasserman Group, his talent agency, he said in a memo to staff that he would sell the company because his appearance in the Epstein Files had “become a distraction.” Now, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in a CNN interview has called for Wasserman to step down from LA28.

Tommy Mottola’s Business Deal Collapses

Source: MEGA A source said that celebrities faced canceled collaborations as 'nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.'

Music executive Tommy Mottola’s name appears in roughly 600 documents, with emails and records suggesting close contact with Epstein between 2006 and 2017. Page Six first reported that a planned pasta sauce collaboration between Mottola and Jimmy Fallon was “on pause” amid the backlash, as one source stated “nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.” Later, a source told The Hollywood Reporter the venture is “definitely not moving forward.”

Modeling and Media Fallout

Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes despite appearing more than 250 times in the released files.

Next Model Management co-founder Faith Kates announced her retirement in November 2025 after resurfaced 2017 emails showed friendly exchanges with Epstein. An industry source told Page Six she was forced out, though Kates framed her departure as a personal decision. Supermodel Naomi Campbell appears more than 250 times in the files, with documents detailing invitations to birthday parties and events spanning more than a decade. The records show Epstein attended her 2001 birthday party in St. Tropez and was invited to additional celebrations in 2004 and 2010. Campbell’s attorney, Martin Singer, told The Times she was unaware of Epstein’s “heinous criminal conduct until after his 2019 arrest” and said she never observed inappropriate behavior. Campbell has not been accused of wrongdoing and publicly condemned Epstein in 2019, calling his crimes “indefensible.” Meanwhile, Leslie Benzies, a producer of Grand Theft Auto V, was accused of sexual assault in an email from Epstein survivor Sarah Ransome included in the files. Benzies has denied the allegations, stating through his company, Build a Rocket Boy, that he had a consensual relationship with Ransome and “has never met Jeffrey Epstein.”

A Widening Reckoning

Source: MEGA As artists and brands pulled away, the Epstein Files showed how mere proximity could upend a career.