Celebrities Who Have Cut Ties With Casey Wasserman's Company After Epstein Files Exposé

Casey Wasserman's communications with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 were released among the other documents in the Epstein files.

Wasserman founder and CEO Casey Wasserman is dealing with the repercussions of his past association with Jeffrey Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the release of the scandalous emails between Wasserman and Maxwell as part of the Epstein files, Best Coast frontwoman Bethany Cosentino announced her decision to cut ties with the entertainment executive and his company.

She wrote in a scathing open letter on Instagram, "My name is Bethany Cosentino. I am a singer/songwriter, an activist, a mother, and the frontwoman of the band Best Coast. I have been represented by Wasserman Music since its expansion into music in 2021."

Cosentino added, "It has come to my attention that the founder and CEO of my agency, Casey Wasserman, had a documented romantic relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell between the years of 2001 and 2003, and multiple documented connections and communications with Jeffrey Epstein confirmed by emails now part of public record. Ghislaine Maxwell is not a neutral character in a messy story she is a convicted s-- trafficker who helped facilitate the abuse of minors."

She declared she did not consent to having her name or career "tied to someone with this kind of association to exploitation."

"Staying quiet isn't something I can do in good conscience especially in a moment when men in power are so often protected, excused, or allowed to move on without consequence. Pretending this isn't a big deal is not an option for me," Cosentino concluded her statement.

She later called for Wasserman to "step down" as the position he "put his agents in is inexcusable."