Celebrities Who Have Cut Ties With Casey Wasserman's Company After Epstein Files Exposé
Feb. 21 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Bethany Cosentino
Wasserman founder and CEO Casey Wasserman is dealing with the repercussions of his past association with Jeffrey Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Following the release of the scandalous emails between Wasserman and Maxwell as part of the Epstein files, Best Coast frontwoman Bethany Cosentino announced her decision to cut ties with the entertainment executive and his company.
She wrote in a scathing open letter on Instagram, "My name is Bethany Cosentino. I am a singer/songwriter, an activist, a mother, and the frontwoman of the band Best Coast. I have been represented by Wasserman Music since its expansion into music in 2021."
Cosentino added, "It has come to my attention that the founder and CEO of my agency, Casey Wasserman, had a documented romantic relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell between the years of 2001 and 2003, and multiple documented connections and communications with Jeffrey Epstein confirmed by emails now part of public record. Ghislaine Maxwell is not a neutral character in a messy story she is a convicted s-- trafficker who helped facilitate the abuse of minors."
She declared she did not consent to having her name or career "tied to someone with this kind of association to exploitation."
"Staying quiet isn't something I can do in good conscience especially in a moment when men in power are so often protected, excused, or allowed to move on without consequence. Pretending this isn't a big deal is not an option for me," Cosentino concluded her statement.
She later called for Wasserman to "step down" as the position he "put his agents in is inexcusable."
Chappell Roan
On February 9, Chappell Roan revealed she was severing her relationship with Wasserman due to her belief that "meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."
"I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well," the "Pink Pony Club" songstress shared. "No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict deeply with our own moral values."
Roan said she has "deep respect and appreciation" for agents and staff who "work tireless for their artists."
"…And I refuse to passively stand by," she added. "Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."
Chelsea Cutler
As she walked away from the company after the Epstein files disclosures, singer Chelsea Cutler wrote, "In a time where many of us feel particularly angry, helpless, and exhausted by our country's climate, it simply feels incongruent with my values to not speak up or take action."
She continued, "While I am grateful for my day-to-day team at the agency, it is our responsibility as artists to take any possible opportunity to exercise our personal agency and stand for what we believe in."
Dropkick Murphys
On February 6, Dropkick Murphys said the band is no longer represented by the Wasserman Agency.
"It saddens us to part ways with them, but the namesake of the agency is in the Epstein files, so... we GONE," said the group.
- Justin Baldoni's Ex-Publicist Sues Him Over Alleged Blake Lively Smear Campaign
- 'I Thought It Was Just This Horrible Frat Boy Sense Of Humor': Marilyn Manson Allegedly Told Phoebe Bridgers He Had A 'Rape Room' In His Home
- Stephen Colbert Applauds Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest, Declares 'Finally Someone' Is Facing Consequences for Epstein Ties
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hippo Campus
Rock band Hippo Campus also cut loose from Wasserman on February 10, writing, "[We] stand with all victims of abuse and our band will continue to strive for all spaces that we inhabit to be safe ones."
Orville Peck
In a statement, Orville Peck confirmed his decision to leave the agency "with a huge amount of compassion for the rest of the agents and staff at the agency, who are being left with a situation that impacts all of our work and livelihoods."
Wednesday
Joining the growing exodus, indie group Wednesday said the band members jumped ship as they began to "extract" themselves from Wasserman.
"Continuing to be represented by a company led by and named after Casey Wasserman goes against our values and cannot continue. For the sake of his staff we hope that he steps down from the company and it is rebranded, but until that happens or we find a new home at a new agency we will not continue to be associated with Wasserman," part of the statement read.
Weyes Blood
Singer Weyes Blood pulled out of Wasserman's roster, announcing her departure in a post on Instagram Stories.
"I have immense respect and affection for my booking agents, who are unfairly bearing the impact of the situation over at my booking agency, Wasserman," she told her fans. "As I continue conversations with them about their futures, I want to be unequivocally clear: I will not remain with Wasserman. Casey Wasserman's behavior is fundamentally at odds with everything I value."