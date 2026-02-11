Epstein Files Reveal Birthday Cake Resembling Donald Trump's Alleged Card Depicting a Naked Body
Feb. 11 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
A birthday cake in Jeffrey Epstein's files drew attention because it closely resembled the outline of a woman featured on a birthday note allegedly signed by Donald Trump.
However, Trump has denied ever writing or seeing the note.
A Striking Resemblence
The cake, pictured in the Epstein files, was shaped like a naked woman and featured breasts, pubic hair, and the words "Jeffrey's Girl" written across the top.
The letter allegedly signed by Trump was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's birthday.
It included a hand-drawn outline of a woman's body and a typed message ending: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
'I Don't Draw Pictures'
Trump has publicly denied writing the letter or creating the illustration, calling media coverage "false, malicious, and defamatory."
"These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures," he said per PBS.
Trump also filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the alleged letter.
While the cake visually mirrored the illustration on the alleged note, there is no evidence that Trump had any involvement with the cake itself.
- 'May Every Day Be Another Wonderful Secret': Donald Trump Denies Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Message, Threatens to Sue 'Wall Street Journal' Over Bombshell Report
- Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book: Donald Trump's $22,500 Check to Late Pedophile Exposed
- Bill Clinton Sent 'Warm and Gushing Letter' to Jeffrey Epstein for 50th Birthday
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Infamous Birthday Book
The birthday book was part of a larger trove of documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, which also included Epstein's will and his personal address book, listing the names of royalty, celebrities, models, and politicians from around the world.
The 238-page album, put together for Epstein's 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell — his British associate and former girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for s-- — contained dozens of contributions from people connected to Epstein.
Birthday Messages From Friends
One message came from Lord Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., who called Epstein "my best pal," per the BBC. A spokesman for Mandelson told the BBC that the ambassador had long regretted being introduced to Epstein.
Alongside the alleged note from Trump, the album also included a message reportedly from former President Bill Clinton, which referenced Epstein's "childlike curiosity."
Former Prince Andrew, another friend of Epstein's, was briefly mentioned in the book. A note from an unidentified woman said she had met Windsor, Clinton, and Trump through Epstein, as well as a number of celebrities.
The woman also claimed she had "seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace" and "sat on the Queen of England's throne."
Windsor has long faced allegations as part of the Epstein saga and has denied any wrongdoing.