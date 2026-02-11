or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Epstein Files Reveal Birthday Cake Resembling Donald Trump's Alleged Card Depicting a Naked Body

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s files showed a birthday cake resembling Donald Trump’s alleged note to the pedophile.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A birthday cake in Jeffrey Epstein's files drew attention because it closely resembled the outline of a woman featured on a birthday note allegedly signed by Donald Trump.

However, Trump has denied ever writing or seeing the note.

Article continues below advertisement

A Striking Resemblence

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A birthday cake in Epstein’s files was shaped like a naked woman with 'Jeffrey’s Girl' on top.
Source: DOJ

A birthday cake in Epstein’s files was shaped like a naked woman with 'Jeffrey’s Girl' on top.

The cake, pictured in the Epstein files, was shaped like a naked woman and featured breasts, pubic hair, and the words "Jeffrey's Girl" written across the top.

The letter allegedly signed by Trump was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's birthday.

It included a hand-drawn outline of a woman's body and a typed message ending: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @dittiepe/X

The cake bore a striking resemblance to the outline on the alleged Donald Trump birthday note.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Draw Pictures'

image of The alleged note from Trump included a hand-drawn outline of a woman.
Source: mega

The alleged note from Trump included a hand-drawn outline of a woman.

Trump has publicly denied writing the letter or creating the illustration, calling media coverage "false, malicious, and defamatory."

"These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures," he said per PBS.

Trump also filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the alleged letter.

While the cake visually mirrored the illustration on the alleged note, there is no evidence that Trump had any involvement with the cake itself.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Infamous Birthday Book

image of Trump publicly denied writing the letter or creating the drawing.
Source: mega

Trump publicly denied writing the letter or creating the drawing.

The birthday book was part of a larger trove of documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, which also included Epstein's will and his personal address book, listing the names of royalty, celebrities, models, and politicians from around the world.

The 238-page album, put together for Epstein's 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell — his British associate and former girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for s-- — contained dozens of contributions from people connected to Epstein.

Birthday Messages From Friends

image of The scrapbook also contained messages from Bill Clinton and Lord Peter Mandelson.
Source: mega

The scrapbook also contained messages from Bill Clinton and Lord Peter Mandelson.

One message came from Lord Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., who called Epstein "my best pal," per the BBC. A spokesman for Mandelson told the BBC that the ambassador had long regretted being introduced to Epstein.

Alongside the alleged note from Trump, the album also included a message reportedly from former President Bill Clinton, which referenced Epstein's "childlike curiosity."

Former Prince Andrew, another friend of Epstein's, was briefly mentioned in the book. A note from an unidentified woman said she had met Windsor, Clinton, and Trump through Epstein, as well as a number of celebrities.

The woman also claimed she had "seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace" and "sat on the Queen of England's throne."

Windsor has long faced allegations as part of the Epstein saga and has denied any wrongdoing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.