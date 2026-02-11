Epstein Files Reveal Birthday Cake Resembling Donald Trump's Alleged Card Depicting a Naked Body

Article continues below advertisement

A birthday cake in Jeffrey Epstein's files drew attention because it closely resembled the outline of a woman featured on a birthday note allegedly signed by Donald Trump. However, Trump has denied ever writing or seeing the note.

A Striking Resemblence

Source: DOJ A birthday cake in Epstein’s files was shaped like a naked woman with 'Jeffrey’s Girl' on top.

The cake, pictured in the Epstein files, was shaped like a naked woman and featured breasts, pubic hair, and the words "Jeffrey's Girl" written across the top. The letter allegedly signed by Trump was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's birthday. It included a hand-drawn outline of a woman's body and a typed message ending: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Would you look at that. It is real. https://t.co/kpQQHRANug pic.twitter.com/UEOKQwS9uf — Dittie (@DittiePE) February 10, 2026 Source: @dittiepe/X The cake bore a striking resemblance to the outline on the alleged Donald Trump birthday note.

'I Don't Draw Pictures'

Source: mega The alleged note from Trump included a hand-drawn outline of a woman.

Trump has publicly denied writing the letter or creating the illustration, calling media coverage "false, malicious, and defamatory." "These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures," he said per PBS. Trump also filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the alleged letter. While the cake visually mirrored the illustration on the alleged note, there is no evidence that Trump had any involvement with the cake itself.

The Infamous Birthday Book

Source: mega Trump publicly denied writing the letter or creating the drawing.

The birthday book was part of a larger trove of documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, which also included Epstein's will and his personal address book, listing the names of royalty, celebrities, models, and politicians from around the world. The 238-page album, put together for Epstein's 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell — his British associate and former girlfriend who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for s-- — contained dozens of contributions from people connected to Epstein.

Birthday Messages From Friends

Source: mega The scrapbook also contained messages from Bill Clinton and Lord Peter Mandelson.