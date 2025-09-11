U.K. Fires Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson After Shocking Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Is Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Britain’s U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson was fired from his post on Thursday, September 11, following shocking revelations of his friendship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson, who served in his position since February, was excused from his role by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Mandelson’s firing comes just one day after an outlet shared emails he sent to Epstein before he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Peter Mandelson Urged Jeffrey Epstein to 'Fight for Early Release'

Source: mega Peter Mandelson was fired on Thursday, September 11.

One email showed Mandelson advising the late financier to “fight for early release,” adding, “your friends stay with you and love you.” The former ambassador also wrote, “I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain.”

Peter Mandelson Calls Jeffrey Epstein His 'Best Pal'

Source: mega The former ambassador previously referred to Jeffrey Epstein as his 'best pal.'

In emails sent at an earlier date, Mandelson recounted trips to “the island,” referring to Epstein’s Little Saint James estate in the Virgin Islands. Mandelson’s leaked emails were publicized after images of a book gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003 were revealed. At the time, the former ambassador referred to Epstein as his “best pal” in a 10-page dedication to the disgraced financier.

Statement About Peter Mandelson's Firing

Source: mega Peter Mandelson was fired by Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After he was fired, Britain’s foreign ministry released a statement explaining the prompt decision. “The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” the statement read. “In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect.”

Peter Mandelson Expresses 'Regret' Over Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Source: @harrycolesavesthewest/YouTube Peter Mandelson confessed his 'regret' for carrying on his Jeffrey Epstein friendship for too long.