or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPolitics

U.K. Fires Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson After Shocking Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Is Revealed

photo of Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson was Britain's U.S. ambassador for roughly seven months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britain’s U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson was fired from his post on Thursday, September 11, following shocking revelations of his friendship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, who served in his position since February, was excused from his role by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Mandelson’s firing comes just one day after an outlet shared emails he sent to Epstein before he was jailed in 2008 for soliciting prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Mandelson Urged Jeffrey Epstein to 'Fight for Early Release'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Peter Mandelson was fired on Thursday, September 11
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson was fired on Thursday, September 11.

One email showed Mandelson advising the late financier to “fight for early release,” adding, “your friends stay with you and love you.”

The former ambassador also wrote, “I think the world of you, and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain.”

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Mandelson Calls Jeffrey Epstein His 'Best Pal'

photo of The former ambassador previously referred to Jeffrey Epstein as his 'best pal'
Source: mega

The former ambassador previously referred to Jeffrey Epstein as his 'best pal.'

In emails sent at an earlier date, Mandelson recounted trips to “the island,” referring to Epstein’s Little Saint James estate in the Virgin Islands.

Mandelson’s leaked emails were publicized after images of a book gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003 were revealed. At the time, the former ambassador referred to Epstein as his “best pal” in a 10-page dedication to the disgraced financier.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Statement About Peter Mandelson's Firing

photo of Peter Mandelson was fired by Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Source: mega

Peter Mandelson was fired by Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After he was fired, Britain’s foreign ministry released a statement explaining the prompt decision.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” the statement read. “In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect.”

Peter Mandelson Expresses 'Regret' Over Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

photo of Peter Mandelson confessed his 'regret' for carrying on his Jeffrey Epstein friendship for too long
Source: @harrycolesavesthewest/YouTube

Peter Mandelson confessed his 'regret' for carrying on his Jeffrey Epstein friendship for too long.

Before his firing was executed, Mandelson joined Harry Cole with The Sun to explain himself and his 2003 birthday wishes to Epstein, which were exposed by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

During his interview on Tuesday, September 9, Mandelson admitted there were still “very embarrassing” details to emerge about his friendship with Epstein.

"One, I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women who suffered as a result of his behavior and his illegal, criminal activities," he stated. "And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.