Who Is Janell Shirtcliff? 7 Things to Know About Eric Dane's Girlfriend Following the Actor's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Is a Director

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram Eric Dane was in a relationship with Janell Shirtcliff before his death.

Eric Dane's girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, stayed by his side until his death on February 19. The Grey's Anatomy actor's last love works in the same field as him, pursuing a career as a director. She has directed music videos before making her movie directorial debut in 2021 with the film Habit, which starred Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson and Gavin Rossdale. In 2023, Shirtcliff worked in the documentary Mother of the Dawn. "Had the honor of spending time with the most magical people directing this piece," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my team for believing in me and letting me talk you into the craziest of things. See you soon @sxsw !!! 'It is only in the constant dedication of our lives, out of love, that we can manipulate energies and transform hatred, slander and envy in love and humility, in hearts that, sick with spirit, remain in error. How many are lost due to lack of knowledge and because they do not have their law. We have our Law, which is the love and the spirit of the truth!' — Tia Neiva." She also directed the upcoming fantasy horror film Triton.

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Is Also a Photographer

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram The 'Euphoria' actor had been legally married to Rebecca Gayheart since 2004.

As a photographer, Shirtcliff has collaborated with several artists and musicians over the past few years, including Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Kate Hudson, Alison Brie and Jenna Ortega. She previously modeled for brands like Levi's and Urban Outfitters.

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Founded a Vintage Store

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart tied the knot less than a year after they met.

According to her Instagram page, Shirtcliff started a business and founded a vintage store, Lonelydot, in 2013. "Everywhere I went, I ended up collecting beautiful, ornate pieces, which meant I was hoarding all these vintage clothes. So I started a store," she said in an interview, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Was Previously Engaged to Sam Martin

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram Reports claimed Eric Dane had 'reconnected' with ex-girlfriend Priya Jain before his death.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

While Shirtcliff keeps her life largely private, multiple news outlets confirmed she was previously engaged to Youngblood Hawke singer Sam Martin in 2014. The exact timing of their split has not been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Is a Mom

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram Eric Dane welcomed two children with Rebecca Gayheart.

Shirtcliff is a mother to at least two children. Speaking in a 2014 interview with Elle, the director said she often took her then-7-year-old son, Bowie, with her to her modeling gigs. "He has so many stamps in his passport," she said at the time. "It's adorable." Years later, Shirtcliff told Corpus Christi Caller Times she had welcomed a second child before working on Habit in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane and Janell Shirtcliff Made Their Red Carpet Debut in June 2025

Source: MEGA Eric Dane died on February 19 at the age of 53.

Dane debuted his romance with Shirtcliff on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his Prime Video series Countdown in June 2025 — just months after the Euphoria actor confirmed his ALS diagnosis. "They were holding hands and at one point, rubbing each other's backs," a source told Us Weekly. "Janell appeared to know some of Eric's costars, but Eric was also introducing her to other guests. She appeared excited to support him on his big night and fit right in." A separate insider told Entertainment Tonight the two had been dating on and off for "over three years." "Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Janell Shirtcliff Reacted to Eric Dane's Death

Source: MEGA Eric Dane passed away nearly a year after publicly revealing his ALS diagnosis.