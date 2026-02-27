Who Is Janell Shirtcliff? 7 Things to Know About Eric Dane's Girlfriend Following the Actor's Death
Feb. 27 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Janell Shirtcliff Is a Director
Eric Dane's girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, stayed by his side until his death on February 19.
The Grey's Anatomy actor's last love works in the same field as him, pursuing a career as a director. She has directed music videos before making her movie directorial debut in 2021 with the film Habit, which starred Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson and Gavin Rossdale.
In 2023, Shirtcliff worked in the documentary Mother of the Dawn.
"Had the honor of spending time with the most magical people directing this piece," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my team for believing in me and letting me talk you into the craziest of things. See you soon @sxsw !!! 'It is only in the constant dedication of our lives, out of love, that we can manipulate energies and transform hatred, slander and envy in love and humility, in hearts that, sick with spirit, remain in error. How many are lost due to lack of knowledge and because they do not have their law. We have our Law, which is the love and the spirit of the truth!' — Tia Neiva."
She also directed the upcoming fantasy horror film Triton.
Janell Shirtcliff Is Also a Photographer
As a photographer, Shirtcliff has collaborated with several artists and musicians over the past few years, including Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Kate Hudson, Alison Brie and Jenna Ortega.
She previously modeled for brands like Levi's and Urban Outfitters.
Janell Shirtcliff Founded a Vintage Store
According to her Instagram page, Shirtcliff started a business and founded a vintage store, Lonelydot, in 2013.
"Everywhere I went, I ended up collecting beautiful, ornate pieces, which meant I was hoarding all these vintage clothes. So I started a store," she said in an interview, per People.
Janell Shirtcliff Was Previously Engaged to Sam Martin
While Shirtcliff keeps her life largely private, multiple news outlets confirmed she was previously engaged to Youngblood Hawke singer Sam Martin in 2014. The exact timing of their split has not been confirmed.
Janell Shirtcliff Is a Mom
Shirtcliff is a mother to at least two children.
Speaking in a 2014 interview with Elle, the director said she often took her then-7-year-old son, Bowie, with her to her modeling gigs.
"He has so many stamps in his passport," she said at the time. "It's adorable."
Years later, Shirtcliff told Corpus Christi Caller Times she had welcomed a second child before working on Habit in 2021.
Eric Dane and Janell Shirtcliff Made Their Red Carpet Debut in June 2025
Dane debuted his romance with Shirtcliff on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his Prime Video series Countdown in June 2025 — just months after the Euphoria actor confirmed his ALS diagnosis.
"They were holding hands and at one point, rubbing each other's backs," a source told Us Weekly. "Janell appeared to know some of Eric's costars, but Eric was also introducing her to other guests. She appeared excited to support him on his big night and fit right in."
A separate insider told Entertainment Tonight the two had been dating on and off for "over three years."
"Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him," they added.
Janell Shirtcliff Reacted to Eric Dane's Death
Dane died on February 19 — 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis — at the age of 53, the X-Men: The Last Stand actor's family announced in a statement.
"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the family wrote. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."
The statement continued, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."