'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Dead at 53 Less Than 1 Year After Announcing ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane has tragically passed away at age 53. News broke of the actor's death on the evening of Thursday, February 19, 10 months after he announced his ALS diagnosis. Dane's family released a statement surrounding the shocking announcement.

Source: MEGA Eric Dane passed away following his ALS diagnosis.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," they wrote. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

When Was Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS?

Source: MEGA Eric Dane leaves behind two daughters.

Dane first announced his ALS diagnosis in an April 2025 interview. "I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Inside Eric Dane's Difficult Life With ALS

Source: MEGA Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum broke down his symptoms during a heartbreaking Good Morning America interview last June. “I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand,” he detailed. “And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’” Nine months later, he learned he had ALS. “I will never forget those three letters,” Dane remembered. “It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream.”

Eric Dane's Estranged Wife Reacts to His ALS Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Eric Dane is married yet estranged from Rebecca Gayheart.