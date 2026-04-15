Eric Swalwell Caught on Video in Controversial Yacht Party Amid Scandal
April 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A shocking video has surfaced showing former Congressman Eric Swalwell in a robe on a yacht off St. Tropez, surrounded by a group of young women. This footage emerged just as Swalwell faced serious allegations of sexual harassment, which led him to withdraw from the California governor’s race and resign from Congress.
Sources reveal that in early September 2022, two of Swalwell’s friends flew from Las Vegas to the French Riviera, where they chartered the 200 ft Arience yacht. They then invited Swalwell to join them, and he arrived by commercial flight.
Onboard, Swalwell joined four or five men and a group of young women who appeared to be enjoying the sun and sea. One woman, believed to be in her late teens, reportedly had a romantic connection with one of the men. The other women, a mix of British and American nationals in their twenties, were reportedly unacquainted with both the men and each other.
“The people on the boat were told to keep it hush-hush about Swalwell being on the trip,” a source dished. “They were told everything stays on the boat.”
This discreet arrangement suggests that the group aimed to avoid scrutiny during their week-long excursion.
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By the time of the getaway, Swalwell had served in Congress for nine years. Sources described his behavior as uncharacteristic for a politician, with one stating, “It didn’t seem like a politician. More like president of a frat house.”
The party atmosphere included flowing alcohol, jet skiing and lounging on the deck, creating a lively yet questionable environment.
Reports indicate that some women left the yacht and were replaced by others, adding to the chaotic scene. Although sources did not specifically note any romantic involvement between Swalwell and the women, the overall ambiance raised eyebrows.