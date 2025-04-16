Kamala Harris to Face 'Potential Threats' If She Runs for 2026 California Governor
Kamala Harris may have lost the 2024 presidential election, but she’s reportedly still interested in staying in the political game.
The former vice president is allegedly weighing the option of running for governor of California in 2026. During a segment of Meet the Press Now, journalist Ryan Nobles stated Harris will likely reach her decision by the end of this summer.
Nobles welcomed political correspondent Steve Kornacki to the Tuesday, April 15, NBC segment.
Though Harris wouldn’t be the first former vice president to run for governor, Kornacki revealed she could face “potential threats” if she enters the race.
Kornacki said Harris’ potential run in the gubernatorial election would be difficult based on the “loyalties” democratic voters have for other candidates. The commentator suggested other “big-name” figures could “break through” during the 2026 election for governor of California, leaving the former vice president in the dust.
The commentator pointed out Richard Nixon’s 1962 run for governor of California after he served as Dwight Eisenhower’s vice president. Though Nixon was favored early on in the campaign, he did not win.
Kornacki noted that Nixon ran for governor because he planned to run for president after losing in 1960. “Ultimately, whatever she decides here, where Harris wants to go, if it is, she’s certainly thinking of this,” he said as he detailed Nixon’s success in the 1968 presidential election, which he won.
According to a non probability-based survey conducted by Politico and UC Berkeley’s Citrin Center, 33 percent of registered voters in California would be happy about having Harris as their governor. Though a good chunk of voters in the state would like to see the former vice president as one of their political leaders, 36 percent of policy influencers, including lawmakers as well as state and federal government officials, are “indifferent” about the matter.
Harris has spoken publicly on several occasions since losing the 2024 election to President Donald Trump. During an appearance at the Thursday, April 3, Leading Women Defined Summit, she told the audience that Trump’s shocking new policies were somewhat predictable before he entered the office.
“There were many things we knew would happen,” the Democrat said about the president. “I’m not here to say I told you so."
Harris noted the American people have grown “fearful” of the government, which has deeply affected the state of the nation. However, she felt adamant there will be a change soon.
“Fear has a way of being contagious. When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around them and spreading,” Harris stated. “And we are witnessing that, no doubt. But I say this also, my dear friends, courage is also contagious.”