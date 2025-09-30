or
Fuming Eric Trump Claims Joe Biden Tried to Cause a Divorce Between Donald and Melania During Unhinged Rant

Eric Trump hurled multiple allegations at Joe Biden.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Eric Trump came out swinging during his recent appearance on Newsmax.

While talking about the multiple Democratic individuals who have shamed former FBI director James Comey's recent indiction, the first son insisted himself and his family are the real victims, not Comey.

Eric Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Sabotaging His Family

Eric Trump came after Joe Biden during an unhinged rant, claiming he 'attacked' the Trump family.

The father-of-two shared a list of attacks and blamed all of them on Joe Biden and his administration.

"They came after me like I was a dog. They tried to impeach my father two times," Eric began. "The FBI and the DOJ spied on my father’s campaign. They de-platformed him. They weaponized every attorney general and every district attorney around the country. They indicted him 91 times, 34 times in a bogus trial in New York City."

The first son alleged Joe Biden tried to 'separate' the Trump family.

"They posted his mugshot. He’s the most recognizable person in the world. They posted his mugshot even though they didn’t need to. It totally backfired on him," Eric continued. "They gagged him over and over and over! They raided his home! They raided Mar-a-Lago!"

"They tried to get him divorced! They tried to separate our family!" he alleged. "They tried to go after our employees! They attacked us. They tried to bankrupt our company. They de-platformed us! They stripped every bank account away from me and the Trump Organization that you can imagine."

'Joe Biden Was at the Forefront of It All'

Eric said Joe Biden tried to get Donald and Melania to split.

The businessman concluded his long list by claiming Merrick Garland and the 46th POTUS were "at the forefront of all of it when they raided our home, when they raided Mar-a-Lago, when they raided Melania’s closet, when they raided 16-year-old Barron’s room."

Eric didn't elaborate his divorce comment.

Eric is one of the three kids Donald welcomed with late ex-wife Ivana Trump, in addition to Donald Jr. and Ivanka. The commander in chief shares daughter Tiffany Trump with ex-wife Marla Maples and Barron with Melania.

Do Donald and Melania Trump Live Separately?

Melania Trump doesn't live full-time at the White House, as she prefers their place in NYC or Mar-a-Lago.

Donald and Melania married in 2005, though she doesn't live full-time at the White House, nor did she do during her husband's first term.

"Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," a source previously spilled to a news outlet. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House."

