Article continues below advertisement
'She Vanishes for Weeks at a Time': Melania Trump Has Spent 'Less Than 14 Days' at the White House Since Donald Became President Again

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump are spending most of their days apart.

By:

May 8 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump began his second term in the Oval Office on January 20 — but wife Melania Trump has only been by his side for just a fraction of that time.

According to a new report, the first lady has "spent fewer than 14 days" at the White House even though her husband has been president for 108 days.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump days white house since husband donald became president again
Source: mega

Melania Trump has reportedly spent just 14 days at the White House this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Where's Melania?

melania trump days white house since husband donald became president again
Source: mega

The report said the first lady spends most of her time in NYC or in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

One source told the journalist the two-week estimate was "generous" while other insiders insisted Melania is at the White House more than that but stays under the radar.

The writer revealed the mother-of-one, 55, "does not really live in Washington" and "vanishes from view for weeks at a time."

Melania spends the bulk of her time at their NYC home — where son Barron Trump, 19, resides while attending New York University — or at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Why the First Lady Stays Away From Washington, D.C.

melania trump days white house husband donald became president again
Source: @artcandee/x

The couple tends to refrain from PDA.

"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," said Katherine Jellison, a historian at Ohio University. "She just kind of liked her own private world."

Meanwhile, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America author Michael Wolff claimed a "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" told him that the former model "f------ hates" her spouse. He backed up the allegations by pointing out how Melania reportedly didn't make any campaign appearances in the 18 months leading up to the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Her decision to be a "part-time first lady" allegedly made the couple's marriage tense.

"Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," a source told a publication last year.

Cracks in their relationship appeared to show during Donald's 2025 inauguration, as when he leaned in to give his wife a smooch, she responded by giving him an air kiss.

Social media users cracked up at the moment, with one person tweeting, "I'm actually screaming. Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing."

"Haha. Melania didn’t even want to lean over far enough for Donald to kiss her," noted another individual.

Melania's Next Scheduled White House Appearance

melania trump days white house since husband donald became president again
Source: mega

The former model is expected to be at the White House on Thursday, May 8.

As OK! reported, Melania is expected to be at the White House on Thursday, May 8, where she's holding an event in the East Room to unveil a postage stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush.

While Barbara's daughter Dorothy Bush Koch is set to speak at the ceremony, it was said George W. Bush declined Melania's invite.

