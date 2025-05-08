'She Vanishes for Weeks at a Time': Melania Trump Has Spent 'Less Than 14 Days' at the White House Since Donald Became President Again

"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," said Katherine Jellison, a historian at Ohio University. "She just kind of liked her own private world."

Meanwhile, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America author Michael Wolff claimed a "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" told him that the former model "f------ hates" her spouse. He backed up the allegations by pointing out how Melania reportedly didn't make any campaign appearances in the 18 months leading up to the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Her decision to be a "part-time first lady" allegedly made the couple's marriage tense.

"Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," a source told a publication last year.

Cracks in their relationship appeared to show during Donald's 2025 inauguration, as when he leaned in to give his wife a smooch, she responded by giving him an air kiss.

Social media users cracked up at the moment, with one person tweeting, "I'm actually screaming. Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing."

"Haha. Melania didn’t even want to lean over far enough for Donald to kiss her," noted another individual.