Eric Trump Reveals What Brother Barron Said to Joe Biden Just Before His Father's Inauguration Speech

photo of barron trump
Source: mega

It was rumored that the president's youngest child told Joe Biden to 'go f--- himself' at the 2025 inauguration.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Eric Trump is coming to the defense of his younger brother, Barron.

Appearing on the November 14 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Eric, 41, cleared up the rumors about what the president's youngest said when he shook Joe Biden's hand moments before their father's 2025 inauguration speech.

"Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself'?' Eric recalled.

What Barron Trump Allegedly Said to Joe Biden

image of Barron Trump allegedly wished Biden well.
Source: mega

Barron Trump allegedly wished Biden well.

"So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right' — but [something], like, ‘Congratulations and best of luck to you’ — or something like that.'"

Eric added that Barron told him it was "something very respectful."

Eric Trump Says His Brother Is 'a Really Nice Kid'

image of Eric Trump claims his little brother is non-confrontational
Source: mega

Eric Trump claimed his little brother is non-confrontational.

Eric mentioned how he previously told podcaster Patrick Bet David that Barron "doesn't have that in him."

"He’s a nice guy," Eric insisted. "He’s probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here [motioning to his head], but like, he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it."

"Barron’s a really nice kid,” he emphasized.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Donald Trump's Speech Ripped Apart the Biden Administration

image of Eric Trump said Barron might have been 'thinking it' but is 'too courteous' to curse at someone.
Source: mega

Eric Trump said Barron might have been 'thinking it' but is 'too courteous' to curse ar someone.

Donald Trump laid into the former president's administration during his 30-minute inauguration speech on January 20.

"My recent election will be to reverse a horrible betrayal," he declared while Joe sat just feet away. "To give back people their wealth, their freedom, their health. From this moment on, America's decline is over."

He continued, "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."

What Barron's Fellow NYU Students Have Said About Him

image of Barron Trump attends New York University.
Source: mega

Barron Trump attends New York University.

Earlier this year, Vanity Fair came out with a story about the 19-year-old child of the 47th POTUS and Melania Trump.

In the piece, a fellow New York University student stated that Barron is "sort of like an oddity on campus, claiming he's rarely seen outside of class.

The same student alleged one of her professors said Barron "doesn't really belong here."

Apparently, he felt similarly, as it was reported in September that the sophomore transferred from New York University's Manhattan campus to the school's D.C. campus.

