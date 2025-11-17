Politics Eric Trump Reveals What Brother Barron Said to Joe Biden Just Before His Father's Inauguration Speech Source: mega It was rumored that the president's youngest child told Joe Biden to 'go f--- himself' at the 2025 inauguration. Allie Fasanella Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Eric Trump is coming to the defense of his younger brother, Barron. Appearing on the November 14 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Eric, 41, cleared up the rumors about what the president's youngest said when he shook Joe Biden's hand moments before their father's 2025 inauguration speech. "Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself'?' Eric recalled.

What Barron Trump Allegedly Said to Joe Biden

Source: mega Barron Trump allegedly wished Biden well.

"So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right' — but [something], like, ‘Congratulations and best of luck to you’ — or something like that.'" Eric added that Barron told him it was "something very respectful."

Eric Trump Says His Brother Is 'a Really Nice Kid'

Source: mega Eric Trump claimed his little brother is non-confrontational.

Eric mentioned how he previously told podcaster Patrick Bet David that Barron "doesn't have that in him." "He’s a nice guy," Eric insisted. "He’s probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here [motioning to his head], but like, he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it." "Barron’s a really nice kid,” he emphasized.

Donald Trump's Speech Ripped Apart the Biden Administration

Source: mega Eric Trump said Barron might have been 'thinking it' but is 'too courteous' to curse ar someone.

Donald Trump laid into the former president's administration during his 30-minute inauguration speech on January 20. "My recent election will be to reverse a horrible betrayal," he declared while Joe sat just feet away. "To give back people their wealth, their freedom, their health. From this moment on, America's decline is over." He continued, "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."

What Barron's Fellow NYU Students Have Said About Him

Source: mega Barron Trump attends New York University.