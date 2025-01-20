President Donald Trump Declares He Was 'Saved by God to Make America Great Again' in Inauguration Speech — 6 Months After Assassination Attempt
President Donald Trump addressed the nation as the 47th POTUS for the first time at his inauguration on Monday, January 20.
"The golden age of America begins right now," he told the crowd. "We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first."
"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of success, sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before," he continued. "First we must be honest about the challenges we face, while they are plentiful, they will be annihilated."
"My recent election will be to reverse a horrible betrayal," he added. "To give back people their wealth, their freedom, their health. From this moment on, America's decline is over."
Trump also took a moment to speak on the shocking assassination attempt against him in July 2024.
"They've tried to take my freedom and take my life, just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field. An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he recalled. "What I felt then and even more now, my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."
"For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is liberation day."
The ceremony was held indoors following warnings of severe cold due to an "arctic blast sweeping the country." President Trump confirmed the updated plans for Inauguration Day on Friday, January 17, via Truth Social.
"It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," he wrote. "I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985."
Celebrity entertainment at the event included Gavin DeGraw, Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood and more.
As OK! previously reported, Trump first announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election on November 15, 2022.
Over the next two years, his campaign was mired in controversy, from several civil lawsuits against him to his four criminal indictments. In May 2024, he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents in relation to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, making him the first former president to be convicted of a felony.
While he was initially running against former President Joe Biden, the 82-year-old suspended his campaign last July amid increased concerns regarding his health. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.
Roughly three months later, Trump declared his win in the early morning hours of November 6, 2024, calling it the "greatest political movement of all time."
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," he said. "We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."