Eric Trump Slammed for Celebrating 'Psychotic' Donald Trump Airport Name Change: 'A Monument to One Family’s Ego'

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Eric Trump was brutally mocked online for celebrating the official renaming of Palm Beach, Fla.'s airport to President Donald Trump International Airport. "I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT)," Eric, 42, wrote in a post shared via X on Thursday, July 9.

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Eric Trump Said No One Was 'More Deserving'

Source: @erictrump/X Eric Trump congratulated his father, Donald Trump, about the airport name change.

Eric continued to praise his father, 80, in his lengthy caption, adding, "There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor. As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass." He ended the post by sharing his pride in his father and congratulating him on the accolade. "I’m happy to have played a big role in making this happen," he continued. "Thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @AGJamesUthmeier, and so many others for your incredible support."

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Social Media Reacts to Eric Trump's Post

Source: MEGA Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump.

Social media users quickly reacted to the name change, calling it a "disgrace to the United States." "Dude, listen, people in this country are really hurting. Nobody gives a f--- about naming an airport for your lying politician dad, this is psychotic," one critic wrote, while another added, "No matter how much you kiss your dad’s a--, he’s never going to love you." "Your clown father turned the US into a punchline. You are all a f------ joke. Instead of solving real problems, you’re busy turning public institutions into monuments to one family’s ego," a third added. "You are a shameful chapter in American history, and history books won’t remember your names as patriots, they’ll remember this era as embarrassing vanity and corruption."

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Florida Lawmakers Made the Change in April

Source: MEGA The airport name change was expected to cost taxpayers $5 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after the president in April. The renaming was expected to cost taxpayers more than $5 million for new signage, branding and other updates, per NPR. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell blasted the decision at the time, saying DeSantis, 47, and the Florida legislature "decided to prioritize wasting five million of your taxpayer dollars on renaming an airport after the President."

Trump Organization Filed Trademark for Use of the President's Name

Source: MEGA The Trump organization filed to trademark the use of the president's name in April.