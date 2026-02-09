or
Donald Trump's 'Gulf of America' Name Change Attempt Fuels Safety Risks

Donald Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ rename attempt sparked safety concerns and online mockery.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump just can’t help but deliver viral moments.

At a recent press conference with Karoline Leavitt, he rocked the internet once again — this time while addressing his administration's achievements, including a curious attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Donald Trump joked about renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump highlighted a variety of "wins," such as significant arrests in Minnesota, immigration reforms, Capitol security enhancements, and the deportation of criminals. Amid this boasting, he dropped an eye-catching nugget: his intention to call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

Donald Trump suggested renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America.'

In the midst of touting the shorelines surrounding the Gulf, Trump inaccurately stated it holds 92 percent of the total coastline. Official statistics, however, reveal that it comprises only about 50-52 percent, while the U.S. has approximately 40-48 percent. It was during this moment that Trump shared a lighthearted anecdote about his naming plans.

“I was going to call it the ‘Gulf of Trump,’ but I thought I would be killed if I did that,” he quipped, eliciting laughter from the reporters present. He went on to mimic his team’s reaction, which apparently advised against the name for fear it wouldn’t look “too good.”

This sparked a flurry of comedic activity online.

Users flooded social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, X and TikTok with memes, videos, and even merchandise links poking fun at his comment. One Twitter user brilliantly shared a world map, joking that if Trump had his way, he would rename other territories, including Canada, Greenland and Denmark.

The moment went viral.

Instagram users capitalized on the hilarity, posting comparisons of low grocery prices to schemes for a "Gulf of America" instead.

Among the memes, some entrepreneurial spirits have even turned Trump’s quip into profit by selling merchandise online. Products, including mugs, T-shirts, and caps sporting various adaptations of the ‘Gulf of America’ tagline, have found their way into the hands of eager buyers.

Entrepreneurs began selling 'Gulf of America' merchandise.

