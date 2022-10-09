'Everything In Your House Got There On A Truck!' Here’s What The Shot Caller In The Industry — Erik Petrosyan — Thinks About Trucking, Truckers & Logistics
When it comes to relationships, businesses don’t have much room for mistakes. According to a PWC report, for 17% of American customers, it takes only one bad experience to give up on a brand they love. For 59%, it takes a couple more errors to lose them. Quality customer experiences provide more benefits than keeping clients happy, of course; the same PWC report found that quality experience can provide up to 16% premium on top of the pricing of a product or a service. The customer experience plays a vital role in forming customer loyalty and customer satisfaction.
It's not just the regular consumer-oriented businesses who are constantly having to work on their customer experience, either. Quality experience is appreciated in the B2B sector, too, and across all industries. It only makes sense that an entrepreneur such as Erik Petrosyan, who’s made his name in the logistics industry, knows that customer experience is crucial for the success of his business.
Forming the Right Proposition
Trucking and logistics are huge industries. In the United States alone, the industry’s revenue in 2020 was over $732 billion. The industry is also rife with challenges, the biggest being the driver shortage. Freight, however, is instrumental for everyday life almost anywhere in the world. “Everything moves on trucks. Everything in your house got there on a truck,” Erik Petrosyan explains. “By being the coordinator and a shot caller in the industry, I feel like I am making a change in this world for the better.”
The people who rely on EPB Logistics, Inc.’s services, however, aren’t obligated to focus on Petrosyan’s mission. For them, it’s all about making sure the things they have to ship get to where they want them. The fact that all of this is happening against the backdrop of an industry in turmoil makes their needs only more difficult to fulfill.
Erik Petrosyan is up to the challenge, though. “We help customers move their freight by coordinating the transport,” he says. “We also provide a service that resembles the parcel tracking you’d have with FEDEX, only with actual truckloads instead of small boxes.” In that regard, EPB Logistics, Inc. goes a step beyond brokering transportation and freight services and gives an additional service people already know and appreciate.
Forming the Right Proposition
It's a well-known fact that satisfied customers have increased loyalty and increased lifetime value to a business. A happy customer is a good customer, and a paying one. That’s one of the reasons why so many businesses invest in loyalty programs, but more importantly, it’s behind the improvement of user experiences across the board. Whether it’s looking to make the B2B experience more streamlined and faster than the B2C experience or finding the things that work for their customers specifically, businesses that improve customer experience also improve customer satisfaction.
For Erik Petrosyan, being able to provide the best possible services at a competitive price point is a great step toward customer satisfaction. With higher volumes of work, however, mistakes are bound to happen, and it’s managing these situations where Petrosyan and EPB Logistics, Inc. excel. “Money talks,” he explains. “When something goes wrong, and there are no industries where things don’t go wrong, we do right by our customers, either through discounts on one end, or extra fees on the other.”
He doesn’t stop there, however. Petrosyan and his team know that, when clients are unhappy, frustrated, or otherwise difficult, there’s usually a good reason behind it. “At the end of the day, upset customers have a reason to be upset,” he says. “The fact that they’re upset and still talking means there’s room for improvement and making things right, so it’s a great opportunity to improve the service. We all aim to provide the type of service no one can complain about and dealing with complaints in a meaningful way can only help us get there faster.”
Forming the Right Proposition
When everything aligns and the customer experience is translated into customer satisfaction, businesses can start seeing the benefits of investment in the customer experience. Increased sales, loyalty, and premium on regular pricing are all different ways businesses can profit from providing an experience that keeps the customers satisfied.
In addition to these benefits, Erik Petrosyan would add another perk: referrals. “I rarely ever have to cold call to drum up business,” he says. “At the point where we are today, we can rely on listings and referrals from happy customers. There’s no better ad for your business than a happy customer who wants to spread the word about you.”
Building and growing a business isn’t easy, and some industries have it harder than others. No one ever made a mistake by investing in the customer experience, though. It’s one of the most predictably beneficial areas where businesses can spend their resources. “To stay successful, businesses need to focus on their craft and stay consistent,” says Erik Petrosyan. “That means providing consistently high-quality service, too.”