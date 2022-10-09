'Everything In Your House Got There On A Truck!' Here’s What The Shot Caller In The Industry — Erik Petrosyan — Thinks About Trucking, Truckers & Logistics

Forming the Right Proposition

Trucking and logistics are huge industries. In the United States alone, the industry’s revenue in 2020 was over $732 billion. The industry is also rife with challenges, the biggest being the driver shortage. Freight, however, is instrumental for everyday life almost anywhere in the world. “Everything moves on trucks. Everything in your house got there on a truck,” Erik Petrosyan explains. “By being the coordinator and a shot caller in the industry, I feel like I am making a change in this world for the better.”

The people who rely on EPB Logistics, Inc.’s services, however, aren’t obligated to focus on Petrosyan’s mission. For them, it’s all about making sure the things they have to ship get to where they want them. The fact that all of this is happening against the backdrop of an industry in turmoil makes their needs only more difficult to fulfill.

Erik Petrosyan is up to the challenge, though. “We help customers move their freight by coordinating the transport,” he says. “We also provide a service that resembles the parcel tracking you’d have with FEDEX, only with actual truckloads instead of small boxes.” In that regard, EPB Logistics, Inc. goes a step beyond brokering transportation and freight services and gives an additional service people already know and appreciate.