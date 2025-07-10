'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's New Boyfriend John McPhee Praises Donald Trump in Unearthed Interview Clip
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s new man, army veteran John McPhee, a.k.a. Shrek, is a fan of Donald Trump and his administration.
Some Redditors did some digging and found out McPhee appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast in May. In turn, her fans — who are primarily comprised of a liberal fanbase — are already calling him out.
John McPhee Praises Donald Trump
“Look, I like Trump,” McPhee shared. “I like [J.D.] Vance. I like Pete [Hegseth]. I like what they’re doing. What can I say? I think they make good inherent decisions for long term which we’re not really used to here.”
Many on Reddit were quick to criticize the clip and come for Jayne over the remarks. “On one hand this is going to hurt her if this ends up being a real relationship because the majority of her fan base outside of the show is gay men and we will not stand for this,” one person noted.
“UGH!” another Reddit user wrote. “I first thought, ‘Good for her! He seems nice,’ but he likes Trump and his views...no.”
Some Fans Are Unsurprised by Erika Choosing to Date John McPhee
Another person suggested McPhee “better avoid Bravo altogether,” while others seemed not as surprised Jayne would date someone who has these views given her history with Tom Girardi and her son being a police officer.
"Erica dating a Nazi is pretty on brand considering her last one stole from plane crash victims," one user piped in to say, while another called her a "s--- person with even s------- taste in men."
A media outlet shared photos of the couple out and about holding hands on July 7. Jayne rocked a T-shirt with no sneakers, while McPhee wore a shirt with the caption “Slaughter Things” on it.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
John McPhee Was Married Before
While Jayne has dabbled in the dating pool, she hasn’t had a serious relationship since she split from Girardi in 2020. McPhee, who fought in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, opened up to Kelly about his complicated love life, sharing, “I started out married at 9/11, I’ve been divorced several times. It’s a hard life. I think it’s a hard life because nobody understands your level of commitment. And I say that in a way that you’re choosing something that might cause your death over and over, people don’t see that as rational.”
He added being married while being in the Army is like “being in prison” as “you can call home but you ain’t going there anytime soon.”
"And that’s tough on everybody,” he added. “Only guys who have perfect relationships, their marriages survive the war. And I’d say the bulk of guys end up divorced."
Will John McPhee Appear on 'RHOBH?'
Jayne is currently taping Season 15 of RHOBH. While it’s unknown if McPhee will appear on camera, her relationship will likely come up.
If he does appear, viewers of the show will undoubtedly pick him apart on social media, as that's what tends to happen to anyone who appears on reality TV.